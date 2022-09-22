Stevie G: Showcasing the best of Cork’s culture 

Culture Night is always a good opportunity to celebrate all that’s good across multiple art-forms in Ireland, and this year’s programme in Cork is very impressive.

There’s lots on offer for all tastes, and even a cursory look through the programme should encourage many to get out and about tomorrow evening. Yes, culture night is really every night, but this is simply an opportunity to amplify further many of the cultural offerings that are here already in Cork.

The standout event for me takes place in Cork City Hall, and I’m honoured to be part of a diverse line-up that will help celebrate some of our best local talent. I’ll be kicking off the latest instalment of Magic Nights by the Lee, which has previously encompassed similar celebrations of the Cork music scene at Fitzgerald’s Park, in both summer and winter of 2021. The City Hall event, again programmed by the Good Room, will offer Cork citizens a rare chance to see some of our best music acts take to the stage in the City Hall. The City Hall remains an iconic venue in the city, but it’s rare that we have shows there, and this should be a great night, plus it’s free, as is everything on Culture Night.

I’ll be presenting some of Cork’s best young hip-hop and r&b, with a short showcase of artists such as Minnie Marley, Yesunia, King Koko, and Kestine, who will host the evening’s proceedings. All of these artists are emerging from the rich Afro-Irish music scene here, and most have done festivals and big shows in the last few years.

Cork has sometimes been left behind nationally, as the likes of Denise Chaila and others have taken over, but each of these four has the talent to take things further, and there are many others too. I’m looking forward to showcasing them tomorrow.

Also on the bill, is a now veteran of the soul music scene in Cork, Brian Deady. One of Cork’s most popular artists, Brian has always had a big following here and nationally, and he will be performing alternate versions of some of his best known tracks on the night. Leeside legend John Spillane is another who really doesn’t need much introduction, but his show on Friday should be particularly good, and he has teamed up with poet and writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa for a special show featuring compositions made exclusively for the occasion. Finally, the night will be closed out by the legendary Fish Go Deep.

It’s amazing that Fish Go Deep, bar a brief appearance at the Banba raves in the early 90s, have probably never really DJ’d much in Cork City Hall. Arguably our finest electronic export, their music is known the world over and their DJing reputation has helped attract some of the greatest DJs in the planet to their club-nights at Sir Henry’s and later the Savoy, Pav and Cyprus Avenue. It’s really mainly been about their residencies rather than the guests though, and it will be great to experience a full Fish Go Deep set in our hallowed council chambers.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty on too. The Kabin is hosting some rap workshops early, before an open trad session with Creative Tradition.

The crew will also be showcasing some of their visual work in Marina Market, including a screening of Throwing Shapes, while the always entertaining Cork City Samba Band will also be performing. Test Site, a collaborative art, architecture and ecological project, are hosting an open evening on Kyrls Quay, while Cork Community Art Link are also opening up the Lido to the public. This is one of the big features of Culture Night, and most Cork arts venues become even more accessible to all for the evening. The Circus Factory, who are hosting the amazing Pitch’s festival, are running a piano circus, while the legendary Quay Co-op are hosting a 40th anniversary film.

In UCC there is a screening of “I’m here, I’m home, I’m happy” from the Cork LGBT archive, while Linc host Happy Out, celebrating Lesbian and Bisexual women’s cultural expression. I could go on and on and on, but it’s worth checking the programme yourself, there is loads on offer. Finally, dance music fans could do worse than checking out Crack Jenny’s, and a collaboration with the Electronic Music Council called Heroes and Villians, with an exhibition of sound and vision accompanied by performances from VLR & EMC DJs.