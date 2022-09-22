What's on around Cork city for Culture Night - and other theatre highlights

TOMORROW (Friday September 22) brings Culture Night, and Cork has a wide range of events to celebrate creativity, culture, and art.

To give you some idea, Cork’s own Circus Factory open their doors to give visitors a view on how they get creative, and they will also perform throughout the city in iconic locations like the Coal Quay.

The Butter Exchange Band invite people to their rehearsal space to learn more about this historic group, while Rebel City Distillery, located in the old Ford Factory, will share how they make their Mhaarani Gin and Rebel City Absinthe.

Douglas Library will celebrate the musical legacy of Rory Gallagher, Taste, Microdisney, and the Sultans of Ping, and Cork Printmakers will screen a Film Installation with live music, and Cork City Gaol will feature a performance by the Cork Light Orchestra.

Waterstones will host a book reading by Conal Creedon and Michelle Dunne, JP Quinn will read from his book Bees at UCC and also offer campus tours.

MTU Cork School of Music will host Building Tours and performances by many of its gifted students, and The Opera House, The Everyman, The Crawford Gallery and Nano Nagle Place will also be amongst the venues offering family friendly events.

Check out everything on https://culturenight.ie/cork-city/.

Don’t miss the chance to see Ghostlight, Ger Fitzgibbon’s new play, at Everyman tonight. This is a trip down memory lane - with a creepy sensation or two!

Scullion are here on September 24, then comes the Pat Kinevane Festival, in which Fishamble have commissioned, developed and produced four solo plays written and performed by the Cork native: Forgotten on September 26, Silent the next day, Underneath on Wednesday and Before on Thursday, all directed by Jim Culleton.

Bundle rates available for tickets. 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com for all bookings.

Cork actor Norma Sheahan in Shirley Valentine at the Opera House.

At the Opera House this Saturday, there’s a chance to see Norma Sheahan in a new production of Willy Russell’s classic, Shirley Valentine. This was a sell-out at the Gaiety in Dublin, and we expect the same here for this tale of a downtrodden woman rediscoving her youth on a Greek island.

Matinee 3.30, evening 8pm.

Then on Sunday, An Evening with Rory’s Stories at 8pm is over 16s only. Comedy and conversation about life and its pitfalls, it promises to be an evening of fun and laughter. Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie for all bookings.

The National Symphony Orchestra who appear at the City Hall this Saturday.

The National Symphony Orchestra is at City Hall this Saturday, September 24, with an evening of Russian music, conducted by Jaime Martín, with solo violinist Viktoria Mullova.

And something really superb at St Finbarr’s Cathedral next Thursday, September 29, when Chamber Choir Ireland, conducted by Paul Hillier, performs Tchaikovsky’s sublime Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, a work rarely heard in its entirety. No classical music lover will want to miss this. 8pm start. Booking through the Opera House as above.

Ardú Street Art Project is back on the streets of Cork now, running to September 30, offering dramatic large scale murals at different locations. Those already in situ are a constant source of attraction to visitors and residents alike; now three new mural works by Claire Prouvost, Kitsune Jolene, and VENTS137 will join them. Go walkabout and enjoy!

And Cork Folk Festival is back from September 29 to October 2, offering over 50 events in 20 venues.

Mary Black will be there, Na Deise band DANÚ, legendary Chieftains’ musicians Sean Keane and Matt Molloy, and so many more.

Concerts, a Céilí Mór, music workshops, book and CD launches, and a Folk Fest in the Park which is a free open air family event. For full programme details, or tickets, visit www.corkfolkfestival.com