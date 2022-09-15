Ghostly goings-on and a Conundrum on Cork's stages this week

ANIMALS, a radical re-imagining of Orwell’s Animal Farm, presented by Louise White, is on tonight and tomorrow at the Everyman.

That’s followed by Des Bishop with Mia Mamma on Saturday, and Pitch’d Circus & Street Arts Festival Gala on Sunday at 4pm. That features both Irish and international artists, hosted by Bryan Quinn, and will be a delight for both young and old.

On Tuesday next, Ger Fitzgibbon’s new play, Ghostlight, opens at the Everyman, running to September 22.

“Rehearsing and doing tech runs for various shows over the years, you become fascinated by the feel of the empty theatre,” says Ger.

“It never seems totally empty. There are all the strange clicks and creaks and sighs an old building makes, and the way noises from outside - the shout in the street, the ambulance passing by - seem to echo and linger in the space as if they were looking for a home. And the memories of all the performances that have occurred there echo in your head as well.”

During the pandemic, he comments: “It seemed as if we had deserted the theatre building. That thought haunted me a bit and I became engaged with the idea of an old actor marooned in the empty theatre, perhaps a bit marooned in his own life as well, and needing a way to rescue himself. I knew immediately I would write it for The Everyman, with its rich and chequered history.

“Put that together with the image of the ghostlight - the standard light that’s left burning on the stage of old theatres when they’re dark - and you begin to see the possibilities. As one character asks, is the ghostlight there to keep the ghosts away or to keep them company?”

Actors Jack Healy and Niamh Santry give life to this dark comedy. 8pm start.

Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Kundle Cru in Blame Game.

As you will have noted from the Everyman event above, The Pitch’d Circus & Street Arts Festival is now in full swing, bringing the colour and energy of the circus world to our city. This Saturday, at the Circus Factory, The Blame Game, a unique merging of hip-hop and circus, is presented in association with the Everyman as part of that festival. It’s staged by Kundle Cru, a new company of international artists led by Mateusz Szczerek and Alessio Motta. 7pm start. Booking through Everyman.

Coming up from Wednesday to Saturday at Cork Arts Theatre, Conundrum by Dorothy Aherne, from Reachfind Productions. Described as a high-octane dark comedy, it concerns three very different people and the way they grapple with the strange set of circumstances into which they have been thrust. 8pm start.

Booking for the Cork Arts Theatre on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

The National Symphony Orchestra makes a long-awaited return to the City Hall on Saturday, September 24 with an evening of extravagant Russian drama and romance conducted by Jaime Martín, with the violin virtuoso Viktoria Mullova as soloist. This marks the start of Cork Orchestral Society’s autumn season of seven major concerts. Shostakovitch, Prokoviev and Mussorsky all feature on the September 24 programme.

Full details and tickets at www.corkorchestralsociety.ie.

This Saturday at the lively little Glen Theatre in Banteer, Seamus O Rourke will be on stage with his marvellous one-man comedy presentation, Indigestion. “This show came about after a chance meeting with a fella of just about my age and stature,” says O’Rourke.

“He had a great story to tell, and although it was a tough life he had led, he remained upbeat and positive. I just thought, with the times that are in it, it was an important story to get out there. There is hope for all of us, no matter how bleak things might seem right now!”

Booking for the Glen Theatre on 029 -56239 or 087 755 8752.