There's country, soul, and lots more besides on Cork's stages this week

COUNTRY music’s bright star, Nathan Carter, is at the Opera House tomorrow night (Friday).

With six recorded albums, Nathan and his band will bring all the classic hits and songs that have made him a firm favourite with Irish audiences.

His 6th album, Born For The Road, has again reached the coveted No 1 position in the Irish charts, and the wheels keep on turning for the talented singer who has just signed a worldwide record deal with Decca. 8pm start.

Call 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie for bookings.

Jennifer Shine, Jean van Sindere-Law, Tom Qick, Michal Donnell, Irene Kelleher at Letters of a County Postman

Letters Of A Country Postman continues to delight audiences at the Everyman, combining those classic Keane witticisms and sharp observations with lively music and song. Until August 27 at 7.30pm (note earlier starting time). See everymancork.com/

Meanwhile, this week’s Lunchtime and Supper offering at the Cork Arts Theatre is The Story, written and performed by Timmy O’Mahony.

It follows Tom as he watches over the world from the comfort of his bedroom in his parents’ house, on cork City’s Northside. But when his best friend goes missing, Tom is forced to venture outside in search of the truth. A fan of Sherlock Holmes films, he starts to think like the great detective in a frantic effort to save George before it’s too late. Today and tomorrow at 12.15 for 1pm, evening Friday and Saturday at 8 for 9pm. Book for the show plus snack or the show alone, it’s up to you. “I am delighted to be able to bring this play to a local audience, thanks to Fin Flynn and the team at the Cork Arts theatre who have programmed this as part of their summer programme,” said Timmy.

“The action in the play takes place in nearby Shandon on a summer’s evening, so it’s the perfect time and setting for what I hope will be an hour of mystery, laughter and a character’s journey which people can relate to.”

Next week, Wednesday-Saturday, it’s Apple Tart, written and performed by Dolores Mannion.

See www.corkartstheatre.com or call 021 450 5624.

A new booklet, The Glen River/The Hidden Valley of Cork City, has just been published, detailing the rich history, biodiversity and ecology of that waterway.

The official launch of the booklet, and a programme of associated events, will be hosted by Friends of the Glen on Water Heritage Day, next Sunday, in the Glen River Park.

Across the weekend, there will be a series of events in the park exploring themes from the booklet, with walks and talks, art, foraging and herbal workshops. Workshops from noon on Saturday and Sunday. More info on www.friendsoftheglen.com.

A downloadable copy of the booklet is available on https://friendsoftheglen.com/glen-handbook/.

Soul Fest, Ireland’s only soul music festival, is returning to Cork from August 26-28, with a packed programme of soul, funk, food, drinks and entertainment taking over the city to see our summer out with a bang.

There are headline concerts in the City Hall and events in around 20 venues across the city, as well as a live Soul Train, a Block party and pop up performances.

Highlights include a taster event at the Poor Relation on Thursday evening, August 25, a live soul train grooving its way through the city on Friday, and a brewery tasting tour at Rising Sons on Saturday, while the big concert at the City Hall on Saturday night features soul diva Karen Underwood.

Not enough for you yet? How about the Block Party on Cornmarket Street on Sunday afternoon, and the Festival Wrap Party on Sun night at Crane Lane?

“This is the ultimate party festival, and we want people to come get their groove on with us, both day and night,” says festival director Sinéad Dunphy.

Full details on www.soulfestcork.com or check out @soulfestcork across social media.