Five things to see at Mallow Arts Festival 

Work begins on a new mural by five students from local secondary school Davis College - under the oversight of Ballyclough mural/stencil artist Edith O’Mahony, whose own work has graced the town for previous festivals.
Mallow-born writer and critical darling Tadhg Coakley takes attendees into a journey to the heart of sport - and signs copies of best-seller ‘The Game’.
Mallow/New York singer and songwriter is joined by Tara Telephone, Horslips and Moving Hearts man Declan Sinnott to launch their new single and video ‘(We Are) The Rakes of Mallow’.
A day-long living history display telling the story of the O’Sullivan-Beara march from Cork to Leitrim in 1603. Educational, family friendly and interactive, this is a hands-on, first-person orientated style of storytelling. See the clothing, equipment, arms, armour and food of the period. Admission free.
A special screening of the 2014 classic from Kilkenny animation house Cartoon Saloon, following young siblings Ben and Saoirse on a journey into fantasy and Irish mythology - fancy-dress is encouraged, and there’ll be prizes for the best. Tickets free (plus €0.50 booking fee) at gatecinemas.com.