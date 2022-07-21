Five things to see at Mallow Arts Festival 

Mural Painting

Thursday July 21-Sunday July 24, from 2pm; St James’ Car Park/Herlihy’s Centra

Work begins on a new mural by five students from local secondary school Davis College - under the oversight of Ballyclough mural/stencil artist Edith O’Mahony, whose own work has graced the town for previous festivals.





Tadhg Coakley

Thursday July 21, 5.15pm; Philip’s Bookshop, Main Street Mallow-born writer and critical darling Tadhg Coakley takes attendees into a journey to the heart of sport - and signs copies of best-seller ‘The Game’.

Hank Wedel & Declan Sinnott

Friday July 22, 9pm; Hibernian Hotel, Main Street

Mallow/New York singer and songwriter is joined by Tara Telephone, Horslips and Moving Hearts man Declan Sinnott to launch their new single and video ‘(We Are) The Rakes of Mallow’.

The Last Prince

Saturday July 23, from 12pm; Mallow Castle

A day-long living history display telling the story of the O’Sullivan-Beara march from Cork to Leitrim in 1603. Educational, family friendly and interactive, this is a hands-on, first-person orientated style of storytelling. See the clothing, equipment, arms, armour and food of the period. Admission free.

Song of the Sea

Sunday July 24, 11am; Gate Cinema, Cork

A special screening of the 2014 classic from Kilkenny animation house Cartoon Saloon, following young siblings Ben and Saoirse on a journey into fantasy and Irish mythology - fancy-dress is encouraged, and there’ll be prizes for the best. Tickets free (plus €0.50 booking fee) at gatecinemas.com.