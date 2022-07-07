Search is on for Ireland’s talented

HERE is some exciting news for would-be stars. Are you a talented singer, dancer, actor or acrobat? Are you part of a group that has a show-stopping performance? PERFORM, the largest event of its kind ever to come to Ireland, will be at the RDS in November, and is even now searching for the best of our talent to showcase on their main stage - - any age any level. Running over three days, it will also include competitions, workshops, seminars, auditions, and more.

“It’s the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland,” explains Alva O’Loughlin-Kennedy, PERFORM’s creative director. “We have local and international expertise giving performances and workshops, while headliners such as Kimberly Wyatt of the Pussycat Dolls, and Broadway/West End and TV stars will be on hand sharing their skills. Teachers, students and parents of schools, groups, colleges, as well as musical societies, choirs, bands - anyone with an interest in the performing arts will be there!”

Students will have an opportunity to meet with Irish and UK performing arts colleges and compete for scholarships while more experienced professionals can get involved by teaching workshops or auditioning for international casting agencies.

The event will also be a one-stop-shop of retailers and services for everything performance related, dancewear to drama scripts, makeup to music all under one roof. “There’s so much talent in the country across all genres, we want to consider all ages and styles,” explains O’Loughlin-Kennedy.

To find out more, log onto www.performireland.ie.

The Cork Arts Theatre has reminded us that there are just eight short weeks left for you to send in your entry for this year’s 10x10 Minute Play event. Plays must be submitted by Friday September 2, and should be sent as a Word document or PDF to theatre@corkartstheatre.com with the subject line 10x10 Submission 2022. Queries? Email: theatre@corkartstheatre.com. Now get to it, they’re waiting!

In the meantime, the Cork Arts Theatre has launched its Lunchtime and Suppertime programme - lovely little packets of entertainment available with a light snack included in the ticket. (Or you can opt for a no-food ticket if that’s what you prefer.) This week it’s The Women, We Will Rise, with singer/songwriter Karan Casey; next week it’s the much-demanded return of that hilarious playlet, The Hairdresser’s Calendar, featuring the one and only Fionula Linehan. Lunchtimes Wednesday to Friday, supper shows Friday and Saturday. All the info on www.corkartstheatre.com.

Now here is something pretty spectacular in the operatic line coming up at the Opera House at the end of this month, in a unique co-production between that theatre and Everyman. From Éadaoin O’Donoghue and John O’Brien, the writers of The Nightingale and the Rose and Lilith, comes the new opera Morrígan. The Irish goddess of death and fate presides over legendary tragedies like Deirdre and the Sons of Usna, and of a king corrupted by lust and revenge who drags his kingdom to its doom. Sweeping from the epic to the intimate, Morrígan contains dramatic scenes of blood and fire, soaring arias, tender duets, and large action-packed ensembles with highly charged battle scenes. Should be quite an experience and tickets are likely to go pretty quickly. Cast includes Kim Sheehan, Majella Cullagh, and Jung. That’s Thursday July 28 and Saturday/Sunday July 30 to 31 at the Opera House. Booking on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Potted Potter a parody by Dan and Jeff us at the Everyman this month.

At Everyman itself, they are gearing up for that wildest take on J. K. Rowling’s classics, Potted Potter: The Unauthorised Harry Experience, which romps on to the stage there Friday to Sunday, July 29 to 31. Even if you don’t know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff (you don’t? Really?) Potted Potter is a hilarious experience, perfect for ages six to elderly. To that end, they are staging both matinees and evening performances. Booking on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.