Exciting season of dance lies ahead in Cork

DANCE Cork Firkin Crane has announced an exciting season of performances, residencies, classes and workshops to celebrate its 30th anniversary year. Running from June to December, the season features Irish and international artists. This first season under Executive Artistic Director, Laurie Uprichard, expands on the organisation’s mission for dance to be one of the most vital and engaging art forms in Cork and Munster.

The upcoming programme includes Lewis Major Projects from Adelaide, Australia; Circus Factory’s Pitch’d Festival, and Deirdre Griffin’s Soup. Helga Deasy continues as Dance Artist-in-Residence, with a new dance work, CURA, and a film looking at motherhood. John Scott’s Irish Modern Dance Theatre presents Othello (Maybe a Dance) and Nic Gareiss, an Irish dancer from Michigan, collaborates with fiddler Ultan. The performance season wraps up with Angie Smalis and Colin Gee’s Horse, and a showing by Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín as part of her Ceist Residency. In addition to these performances, six artists – Jean Butler, Magdalena Hylak, Luke Murphy, Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín, Marta Renzi and Alberto Denis - will be in residence at Dance Cork Firkin Crane. A free public showing will be offered at the culmination of each residency. More info and bookings on 021 450 7427 or www.firkincrane.ie.

Good to see the Lunchtime and Supper Theatre season opening again at the Cork Arts Theatretarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">. Daytime, Wednesday to Friday, 12.15 for 1pm; evenings Friday and Saturday, 8 for 9pm. And there are some really good shows coming up. From next Wednesday to Saturday, July 6 to 9, you can enjoy The Women, We Will Risetarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">. Performed by singer/songwriter Karan Casey, and directed by Sophie Motley, this new project progresses the female narrative in the folk tradition, placing women centre stage and sharing through song the experiences of gallant women from Ireland’s past, whilst singing into being a vision for the women of the future. Following a sell-out run on its previous outing, Ger FitzGibbon’s delightful comedy, The Hairdresser’s Calendartarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">, returns by popular demand July 13-16. Fionula Linehan stars in a brilliant solo performance, skilfully directed by Jack Healy, which offers rare glimpses into the life of the woman behind that useful service we take for granted. Enormous fun. More on the rest of the Lunchtime & Supper season next week. Bookings on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Gavan Ring, who signs Ballads of a Bogman.

Something special up at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral this coming Saturday, July 2, with Ballads of a Bogman – The Sigerson Clifford Song Cycle, presented by the Opera House and Chapman University. Tenor Gavan Ring, pianist Louise Thomas. Booking through the Opera House. At the theatre itself, Flash Harry: A Celebration of Queen is here on July 8, and the big Summer Opera Gala will be staged next Saturday July 9. This is a night dedicated to the people of Cork in Cara O’Sullivan’s honour, and will feature the talents of Emma Nash, Rachel Croash, Gavan Ring and Rory Musgrave, in a programme of arias and operatic classics. Tickets are free, but must be booked in advance, and there is a limit of four per person. Booking for this and other Opera House events on 021 427 0022, or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

3 Hail Marys runs at the Everyman

Hilarity all the way at Everyman this Saturday and Sunday with Three Hail Marys, the tale of three women who reminisce, argue, sing, dance and confuse each other every day in a nursing home. Written by Tommy Marren, it’s presented by the Hill Club. Booking on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival opens tomorrow, running right through to July 10. Don’t miss the acrobatic dance of the Cikada Circus, Everything Must Go!, a new site-specific theatre piece from Asylum Productions, Pucked, by Cathal Ryan, directed by Jack Reardon) and Trish McAdam’s film based on Marina Carr’s poem i Girl. See www.junctionfestival.com for all the info.