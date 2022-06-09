What's on in Cork's theatres this week?

CALLING all teens! The Everyman invites you to a screening of Theatre Making & Citizenship Cork (TMACC)’s spring show, Deano, this Saturday, June 11, from 12 to 2pm. It’s free admission.

TMACC is a programme of youth-led workshops, and this screening will be followed by a workshop where you will have the chance to step on stage yourself!

Remember you must book ahead to get a ticket: 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Nina Conti returns to the Cork Opera House stage with her new creation, The Dating Show, tonight (Thursday June 9). The quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism brings you a pioneering, dating-infused evening. There’s no promise that true love will be found, but laughter certainly will.

Nina has stormed Live at the Apollo, made a BAFTA-nominated film, and enjoyed sell-out shows across the world - and all without moving her lips! She has also been seen on QI, Russell Howard’s Good News, and Sunday Night At the Palladium. 8pm start.

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever can be seen at Cork Opera House this weekend.

Something special for the younger theatregoer at the Opera House on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 & 12, with Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever. Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures, from castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles.

Something for all the family and their friends to enjoy: Miss Rabbit will be there, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe, and more!

Performances at 10am, 1pm and 4pm both days.

There is opera at Cork Opera House, with Maria Stuarda next Wednesday and Thursday.

A treat for aria aficionados on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, June 15/16, when Irish National Opera are on stage at the Opera House with Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda. Internationally-renowned mezzo soprano Tara Erraught sings the title role, with soprano Anna Devin as Elisabetta on June 15, and Amy Ní Fhearraigh in that role on June 16.

Tenor Arthur Espiritu is Leicester, mezzo Gemma Ní Bhriain is Anna, baritone Giorgio Caoduro is Cecil and bass Callum Thorpe sings Talbot.

More familiar as the Tudor dynasty’s Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots, we join the action as Maria is fighting for survival, held captive and in fear of her life.

INO’s artistic director Fergus Sheil conducts, and director Tom Creed’s new staging will keep the audience on the edge of their seat as the deadly power struggle builds vividly to a climax. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. 8pm.

Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or at www.corkoperahouse.ie.

James Blunt.

James Blunt appears at the INEC in Killarney tomorrow, to celebrate his greatest hits album, The Stars Beneath My Feet, out now on Alantic Records. James’ stellar 17-year career has spawned over 23 million album sales, a global smash hit with You’re Beautiful, two Brit Awards, and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as five Grammy Award nominations. 8.30pm start.

On Saturday, Keith Barry, the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist, and brain hacker, is here, with his new show, Reconnected. 8pm start.

Booking for INEC on 064 667 1555 or www.inec.ie.

And advance news of a special culture event, Lá Na Gaeilge, being held in Tramore Valley Park on Sunday, June 19, from 1pm.

Glór na nGael, Conradh Na Gaeilge and Glór Teaghlaigh extend céad míle fáilte do ghach éinne to join in the afternoon which will stage and support efforts at celebrating the cúpla focal. Cabriní De Barra, Glór Na nGael invites members of the many Conversation Groups far and wide to join them and show the popularity and success enjoyed in these social gatherings, with scóraíocht, seanchaíocht, ceol , poetry and song to while away many happy hours.

If you have a scéal to share, a verse to recite, a song to sing or a tune to play, go along to make Lá Na Gaeilge one to remember and the first of many. More info on 087 123 5203.