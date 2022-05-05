Cork stages set to host dark drama, fun, music and magic

A STUNNING, dark drama by David Harrower opens at the Everyman tonight (Thursday May 5).

Blackbird, by Decadent Theatre Company, depicts a young woman meeting a middle-aged man 15 years after their illegal relationship when she was just 12.

A huge hit at the Edinburgh Festival on its first showing, it has also wowed on Broadway and in the West End, where it won the Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Directed by Andrew Flynn, it stars Maeve Fitzgerald and Declan Conlon. Tonight and tomorrow only, at 8pm.

Menopause The Musical 2 comes to the Everyman from May 10-14, offering a light-hearted cruise through this epoch in female life.

Bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Comedian Rhod Gilbert is at the Opera House tonight (Thursday, May 5) with a new show, The Book Of John.

Tomorrow night brings Rebecca O’Connor with her band and dancers, delivering her flawless renditions of Tina Turner’s greatest hits in Simply The Best.

Ruby Horse perform at A Night For Ukraine on Friday, May 13, while Keith Barry (below) brings his magic touch to the Opera House this weekend

Keith Barry is on stage Saturday and Sunday, followed by Imelda May on Monday and Tuesday.

If that’s not enough dizzying variety for you, The High Kings are here next Thursday night, and we must mention A Night For Ukraine on Friday next week, May 13, with Ruby Horse, Karen Underwood, White Horse Guitar Club, and many other guests. This is one you have to support!

Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie.

At Cork Arts Theatre, Scareflowers are staging Blathanna, a fairytale by Kelby Guilfoyle.

The last flower grows from the head of a child. He and his friends must defeat evil monsters with the help of their mystical guardians and a very scared cat ghost.

A fantasy filled with magic and wonder suitable for 12 upwards, until May 14 at 8pm (no shows Sunday and Monday.)

And coming up on May 16, The Jean Elliott School of Singing will present a concert showcasing its students, with songs from shows like Waitress, Rent, Hairspray, The Addams Family, Kinky Boots, Matilda, Billy Elliott, and more.

It’s 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com. for all bookings.

Now some notable singers: The mellifluous Sean Keane is at the Glen Theatre in Banteer this Saturday, May 7. Booking on 029 56239 or 087 7558752.

One of Ireland’s finest songwriters, Roisin O, returns to Cork tonight with her long-awaited sophomore album, Courageous. With special guest Emmo, she appears at Le Cabaret on Washington Street, above Rearden’s. 8pm, over 18s, ID required. Tickets from Ticketmaster.ie.

And Ashley Campbell, daughter of the great Glen Campbell, returns to DeBarra’s, Clonakilty, for her second visit, this Sunday, May 8. Tickets at https://debarra.ie/event/ashley-campbell/.

Advance notice on this one, as tickets are limited: from May 15-19, UCC Players will stage Willy Russell’s classic, Educating Rita, in the perfect surroundings of the Aula Max. We all loved the movie, starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters as the tired academic and energetic student; now see Jim O’Mahony and Karen Ray in the leading roles. Tickets limited to about 100 per night, only available at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/the-ucc-players-present-educating-rita-tickets-322579282317.

Advance notice too of a drama to be staged in Coachford from Saturday, May 14. Shame The Devil Musical will be presented at the GAA Hall there, reliving the Dripsey Ambush story.

In January, 1921 at Godfrey’s Cross, the 6th Battalion No.1 Brigade of Irish Volunteers lay in wait for a convoy of British Auxiliaries travelling from Macroom. But they themselves were ambushed by the Crown’s Manchester Regiment coming from Ballincollig. They had been betrayed - but by whom?

Written by Alan Kiely and Kevin Connolly, it’s directed by John McCaffrey. From May 14-16, and again the following weekend, May 21, 22, 23.

Tickets on the door or at www.shamethedevilmusical.com.