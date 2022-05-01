Roisin O to perform at Le Cabaret in Cork

Irish singer, songwriter and musician Róisín O will perform a concert in Cork on May 5 to promote her new album, which is out now.

The album, titled Courageous, is a musical autobiography charting the last few years of the singer-songwriter’s life — dealing with loss, heartache, breakups, letting go, and ultimately finding hope.

This show was orgininally scheduled to take place in The Pav, and will now take place at Cork’s newest late-night entertainment venue Le Cabaret, situated above Reardens Bar on Washington Street, and tickets purchased for the show in The Pav remain valid.

Having previously immersed herself in other successful collaborations as the lead singer of the band Thanks Brother and as part of Irish Women in Harmony (who achieved an Irish number 1 with ‘Dreams’ in 2020), this album sees Róisín’s triumphant return as a powerful solo artist. Her recent signing to US Record Label Blix Street is an indication of how, yet again, she seems destined to make a mark as a performer in her own right.

In Courageous, Róisín takes us on a musical journey that’s been eight years in the making, from heartbreak and healing to tracks that will make you want to pump up the volume and dance.

“This record has been about eight years in the making. Since my debut album I’ve made a lot of different career moves but in 2021 I finally decided to come back to my solo career as Róisín O. Releasing a second album had always been a daunting thought, something I kept putting at arm’s length,” Róisín O said.

“After writing the first single ‘Heart + Bones’ in 2020, the songs just poured out of me and the time finally felt right to release my second album.

“The pandemic affected so many people in different ways and for me, it really gave me the time to take stock and reassess why I was doing this in the first place. I love performing, I love writing songs and I love seeing people connect with them or move them in some way.

“Every song on this album has an underlying theme of bravery and it has taken a lot of courage to finally get to this point in my career. I took the long road but I’m so proud to be releasing my sophomore album Courageous.”

With the release of the album comes Róisín’s new single ‘Better Now’, charting the highs, the lows and ultimately the resolve to emerge from heartache stronger and more empowered.

It was produced by Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas), Cormac Butler (Gavin James, James Vincent McMorrow) and Lar Kaye (All Tvvins, True Tides) and mixed by Phil Magee (Kodaline, The Script).

Special guest on the night is Emmo. Tickets are €20 plus booking fee and are available from Ticketmaster.ie. It is an over 18 show and ID will be required.