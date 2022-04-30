Stephanie Rainey plays Live at St Luke's this weekend in Cork 

The talented Stephanie Rainey is performing in Cork this weekend (April 30).

Stephanie plays Live at St Lukes showcasing her latest singles and material from her upcoming EP, and it is an eagerly awaited concert in Cork.

She has had a phenomenal career to date doing massive streaming numbers on Spotify and Soundcloud, and had much success with singles No Cowboy, Ross & Rachel, and 13, in 2021.

‘13’ is a song about change, how you have evolved from when you were 13 to who you are now. It poses the questions are you happy with who you have become, have you accomplished the things you thought you would, and what is stopping you from making 13-year-old you proud? Stephanie Rainey wrote the single to commemorate her nephew on what would have been his 13th birthday. It explores ideas around the innocence of youth, the experience and privilege of growing older, and appreciating life’s lessons. ‘13’ was co-written by Stephanie with Jim Duguid (Paulo Nutini) and Gary Keane (Hermitage Green/ Pa Sheehy) and produced by Ash Howes (Callum Scott/ Olly Murs/Jack Savoretti/ Kylie) and Gary Keane.

Recent singles from Stephanie Rainey ‘No Cowboy’ and ‘Ross & Rachel’ blistered through the Irish charts and dealt with topics such as redemption and the sparks that fly between two people who are made for each other.

Her eagerly awaited new EP is due out in 2022. After selling out O’Mahony’s in Watergrasshill and Autumn Air in minutes Stephanie is excited to get back on the road in 2022. Originally marked for November 2021 her nationwide tour will now take place in April 2022 with four new dates confirmed.

Stephanie will also reunite with her Irish Women In Harmony ensemble for a nationwide tour in May 2022.

For more details see www.stephanierainey.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and www.liveatstlukes.com