Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 15:25

Three Cork Opera House offerings... Callan's Kicks, The Legend of Luke Kelly, and The Three Amigos

Just some of the offerings across the bank holiday weekend in Cork
Legend of Luke Kelly with Chris Kavanagh.

If you're in the mood for some comedy, Oliver Callan presents Callan’s Kicks Live at Cork Opera House tonight. This show was originally scheduled to go ahead in September 2020, but it’s here at last.

The following night, Saturday, April 30, Cork Opera House presents The Legend of Luke Kelly 2022, celebrating the memory and music of a true Irish musical legend.

On January 30th 1984, it is said that a nation grieved the early death of Dubliner Luke Kelly. He has left an indelible mark as being the greatest folk artist of the 20th Century and his music is widely regarded as one of Ireland's cultural treasures.

It features Dublin man and multi-instrumentalist Chris Kavanagh, whose grandmother instilled a love of folk music in him from a young age, with bands such as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers played regularly in his childhood home. Chris is well known for his passionate performances of folk singer Luke Kelly's songs with his successful show, "The Legend of Luke Kelly", but he is also a skilled songwriter and composer, and his 2011 album "Voice of the People" showcased his skills.

Then, on Tuesday, May 3, the venue hosts The Three Amigos, in a show that was rescheduled from January 2022, and from January 2021.

The Three Amigos are Jimmy Buckley, Patrick Feeney, and Robert Mizzell, and their fans have been eagerly awaiting their tour and their return to the live stage.

Details can be found by checking www.corkoperahouse.ie.

