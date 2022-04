If it’s comedy you’re looking in Cork for this weekend, then check out City Limits Comedy Club on Coburg Street in Cork city. This weekend it hosts Snatch Live Sketch Show on April 30 from 8pm, a sketch comedy show with a difference, with impromptu sketches created following suggestions from the audience.

According to the club, ‘it’s unpredictable and a bit mad’, and who doesn’t like a bit of that!

Snatch have performed all over the country, and have been doing so for 20 years. Don’t worry, you won’t be picked on, but your ideas will be picked up and turned into comedy.

Tickets are available at the door on the night, or get them in advance on www.thecomedyclub.ie website.