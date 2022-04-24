A double-header of DIY Irish music as Percolator and Junk Drawer set to play Cork 

“The last gig we did before the Covid break was with No Spill Blood in the Kino. And then after that, we had been in the middle of recording our next album, Covid put the brakes on us. Over recent months, we have started to get back into it, but I suppose it just froze the band for about two years, really.
Following the 2020 release of debut LP Ready for the House, Belfast indie outfit Junk Drawer have won loving gazes from music press on both sides of the Atlantic, and with follow-up EP, ‘The Dust Has Come To Stay’, released via formerly Cork-based label Art for Blind, have come in for another wave of positive reviews and busy, post-Covid gigs. Speaking over Zoom from Belfast, brothers Jake and Stevie Lennox are enjoying the moment.
“(Percolator) are so sound, like, they’ve been really good to us. I’m actually currently getting an amplifier built by Ian, the guitarist, and we’ve chatted loads about records and stuff, over the years. Cork was the very first place we ever played where it felt like we were being taken seriously as a band. It wasn’t just a bunch of friends coming in to see their mates’ obligatory thing, it was someone who reached out, wanted to try and have us down.
Percolator and Junk Drawer play Cyprus Avenue on Friday, May 6. Doors at 7pm, tickets €13.87 from cyprusavenue.ie