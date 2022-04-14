Young and old set to light up Cork stages this week

STILL time to catch STYX at the Cork Arts Theatre, presented by Strive.

With uniquely personal reports from Ireland’s asylum process, this takes the audience on a labyrinth journey through the theatre’s space, before and behind the stage.

Meet Esmeraldo, an Angolan camera-man who dared cross a general; explore Diana’s story with a series of touching letters home to her husband and kids in Zimbabwe; and let Elton take you on a tour around Drishane Castle, a beautiful fortress turned direct-provision centre. Thought-provoking in the extreme. Until Saturday at 8pm nightly.

Next week the CAT Club is host to Unmasked, a wonderfully lively show from CADA’s talented students. Unmasked celebrates our ability to take off the necessary mask of today’s world and become any character you want to be, and that’s exactly what the kids – aged from 3 upwards – will be doing. Different plays (some written and performed by the young actors themselves) will be staged each night, (The Beauties of the Castle, Matilda Gone Wrong, The French Revolution, and Us and Them, to name a few) and tickets are in strong demand so don’t delay if you want to see the stars of the future. You will probably feel like joining CADA yourself! Tuesday to Saturday next week, April 19-23. Booking for all Cork Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624.

Gemma Bradley, will be hosting Ireland's Youngest Filmmaker Awards.

Don’t forget that Gemma Bradley and Stephen Byrne host Ireland’s Young Filmmaker Awards this very night at 7pm on RTÉ 2. Fresh International Film Festival invites young people from Ireland and overseas, aged seven to 18 years, to create, exhibit, and share films, thus providing an opportunity to have their work seen on a cinema and TV screen for the first time, and to compete for the coveted title. More info on www.freshfilmfestival.com.

Just three more performances of that polished production, An Evening With Reggie, at Everyman, showcasing the style, elegance, and writerly skill of ‘Reggie from the Blackrock Road’. Great fun with its sharply observant humour of all things Corkonian. Don’t forget, it’s recommended 16+, incorporating as it does, strong language, adult themes, loud music and effects, plus flashing lights! Until Saturday at 8pm. Meanwhile Chris Kent returns April 22-23 with his new show, Christy Doesn’t Live Here, giving us a good laugh with all that hilarious deadpan comedy. April 24 brings the Sunday Songbook team with Secret Love: The Story of Doris Day (remember that one is a 7.30pm start) and the following week (we’re telling you now so you can be sure of getting at least one ticket, if not a bunch) it’s the eagerly-awaited Friends: The Musical Parody. Oh no, it’s not over – now they are singing and dancing! Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Mario Rosenstock is at the Opera House all this week, with The Very Best of Gift Grub Live. Certainly Ireland’s most celebrated impressionist and satirist, he fills the auditoriums everywhere, giving us those much-needed bursts of laughter in these strange times. Until Saturday at 8pm, after which Mr Rosenstock heads off to continue his nationwide tour. On Friday of next week (Apr 22) The RTÉ Concert Orchestra pays tribute to Charles Mingus on the centenary of his birth. The classic Miles Davis album, Kind of Blue, orchestrated by Guy Barker, will feature. 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie for tickets.

Ballydehob Jazz Festivals, Ballydehob, West Cork, in previous years.

And here is some happy advance news to help you plan your May Bank Holiday weekend. The Ballydehob Jazz Festival is set to return from April 29 to May 2, offering a free Live Music Trail across the village featuring over 30 performances from Irish and international acts including Fixity, Donal Dineen, Goodnight Circus, Paul Dunlea, Cormac McCarthy, Runaway Retros, the Jabin Ward Trio, Eve Clague & the Valentines, and more. Headline concerts will bring Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz band all the way from Brooklyn, NYC, plus our own Karen Underwood, while the Jazz Parade, featuring Ballydehob’s Giant Puppet Family, swing dance classes, and a poetry slam, will keep the place jumping. Want to know more?

Check out www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org