Cork stars unite tonight for charity concert to help Ukraine

THERE is something special happening in Cork this evening, and it’s not too late to get your tickets for what is an exceptionally worthwhile event: Oiche don Úcráin - A Night for Ukraine.

For Seachtain na Gaeilge, Cork City Council’s Oifig Forbartha Gaeilge (Irish Development Office) often organise an evening of Irish music and culture to celebrate the occasion. In the light of the crisis in Ukraine, this year’s event has been repurposed as a concert in aid of those so badly affected by the crisis in that country.

On its announcement, Oiche don Úcráin - A Night for Ukraine immediately garnered support from stars all over the traditional Irish music and cultural scene, together with Ukrainian counterparts who were delighted to participate. It’s on tonight (Thursday) in the Concert Hall at the City Hall, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Jimmy Crowley is also taking part in the concert at City Hall.

Among those taking part are Jimmy Crowley, Nell Ní Chróinín, John Spillane, Karan Casey, Mná na bPíob - five of Ireland premier Uileann pipers, Máire Ní Ghráda, Rosaleen O’ Leary, Mary Mitchell-Ingoldsby, Heather Clarke and Molly Ní Ghráda.

Ukrainians taking part are Olena Lesya Iglody, Oksana Dobronos, and Nadiya Yalova. All of these will doubtless be joined by many more as the willingness to help others, always a feature of the Irish psyche, comes to the fore.

Poetry will be there too, courtesy of Theo Dorgan, Cork’s own premier poet, with music from The Céillí Allstars, plus Daltaí ó Ghaelscoil Uí Riada agus Gaelscoil Ghort Álainn.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland to be disbursed to various international relief organisations as appropriate.

Tickets are available online only through the People’s Republic of Cork website (PROC.ie) by inserting proc.ie/Ukraine in your web browser, or directly at https://tickets.peoplesrepublicofcork.com/.

And the concert will also be streamed live on the city council website (https://corkcity.ie) with an option to donate available. What are you waiting for?

Tommy Fleming is at Cork Opera House tonight (Thursday).

Tommy Fleming is at the Opera House tonight for just one performance, showcasing his incredible versions of Danny Boy, You Raise Me Up, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, and more.

To mark the start of April tomorrow, Friday, Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, along with his cast of professional dancers, pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired his career, from competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

On Saturday and Sunday, it’s Gavin James with his touring show in support of his third studio album. Strictly over 18s this one, and 7pm start. And Aslan are back the following week, April 8/9, with their 40th anniversary tour - can you believe it?

All Opera House bookings on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

At the Everyman, previews tonight and tomorrow of An Evening With Reggie, with the show proper running on April 2-16, excluding Monday and Tuesday. This is the debut play from the eponymous Reggie, and we are warned it contains strong language, themes of an adult nature, loud music and loud effects. Well, that should bring ‘em in! Pat Kiernan directs.

And there’s still time to subject yourself to the hilarity that is The Faulty Towers Dining Experience, live at the Metropole hotel, by arrangement with Everyman. Fine food with fast and furious mayhem might be the best way to describe it, you will laugh till you spill your wine!

And, advance warning: tickets for the Sunday Songbook show, Secret Love - The Story Of Doris Day on April 24 are selling fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this hugely popular evening.

Booking for all Everyman shows on www.everymancork.com, or 021 450 1673.

Finally, Declan Nerney is at the Glen Theatre, Banteer on Sunday, April 3. Booking on 029 56239.