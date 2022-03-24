What's on at Cork's small theatre venues...

WE thought it was about time we paid tribute to the small local theatres, where they had as bad a time of it as anyone during the lockdowns, but are now bursting with energy and determination to get the shows back on stage.

If we don’t mention yours, well that’s because you haven’t told us about it! Send us the info in good time, and we will be delighted to give it space. Email jokerrigan1@ gmail.com, OK?

Now, let’s see what’s on and where. The great little Glen Theatre in Banteer is open and ready for business once more, ready to welcome back its loyal patrons and, who knows, attract a few new ones too!

This Saturday, Jon Kenny is there with a night of comedy, while on Sunday, April 3, it’s singer/songwriter Declan Nerney (remember his great hit, The Marquee In Drumlish?).

Declan Nurney also performs at the Glen Theatre.

Eleanor Shanley is here on April 30, followed by Sean Keane on May 7, and, for nostalgia-lovers, Songs Of The American Drifters on May 28. Do all your booking well ahead on 029 56239 or 087 7558752.

At Siamsa Tire in Tralee, the home of Irish folk tradition, they are welcoming Paudie O’Connor and Aoife ni Caoimh tomorrow, Friday, Accordion-player Paudie hails from Sliabh Luachra, and his fiddle-player wife, Aoife Ní Chaoimh, is a Tralee girl, so both have grown up surrounded by the rich musical heritage of the Sliabh Luachra.

Saturday brings that charming drama of age and affection, Halcyon Days, with Una Crawford-O’Brien (of Fair City) and Barry McGovern (the one-man-Beckett star). All shows here start at 8pm. Booking on 066 7123055 or www.siamsatire.com.

Friar’s Gate Theatre in medieval Kilmallock plays host to Shakespeare in the Glen tomorrow, Friday, March 25, with a production of that Friel classic, Philadelphia Here I Come. This lively company travels all over the place, promoting the study and performance of theatre classics for the school curriculum, and they have been mightily busy since the lifting of restrictions. This is the great double-life piece with Gar Public getting ready for his emigration to the U.S, while his inner self, Gar Private, brings out all the thoughts, memories, and uncertainties he is trying to forget. 8pm start. Call 063 98727 or see www.friarsgate.ie.

Finally, Aghada Centre Theatre Group is putting on All Shook Up, dancing, singing, and rocking, to all the great Elvis hits, from next week. Show times are: Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, at 8pm; Sunday, April 3, matinee at 4pm. And again the following weekend: April 8/9 at 8pm, and Sunday, April 10 at 4pm. Book online at www.gr8events.ie/aghadatheatre2022, or 087 7782 804.

Blindboy is at Cork Opera House tonight.

Let’s not leave out the big players, perish the thought!

At the Opera House tonight (Thursday), it’s the Blindboy Podcast, with the long-awaited Flash Harry - A Celebration Of Queen tomorrow, Friday (March 24). Declan Ryan is here on Saturday, and balladeer extraordinaire Dan McCabe on Sunday.

On Monday, it’s the music of the Carpenters as Toni Lee returns with her memorable tribute concert, We’ve Only Just Begun. Enough variety there for you?

Choose your favourite and book on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Over at the Everyman tonight (Thursday March 24), the great Eddi Reader is celebrating 40 years in the business of delighting audiences everywhere with her beautiful voice.

And Faulty Towers - The Dining Experience, also opens from tonight, continuing to April 3, in conjunction with the adjoining Metropole Hotel. The dinner out you will never forget!

There is also a new on-demand video available from Everyman until April 3, Warrior by Karen Egan, which chronicles the journey of one woman through breast cancer and the medical system.

Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 427 0022 or www.everymancork.com.