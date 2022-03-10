Tori Amos, Joanne McNally,  Shakespeare and Faulty Towers... the shows you'll find on Cork stages this week

IT’S your last chance tonight (Thursday, March 10) to see the brilliant Walls Talk dance and song piece at the Everyman, created and performed by former Riverdance principal Breandán de Gallaí, in collaboration with Gina Boreham.

It marries songs from the jazz and blues golden era, sung by Gina Boreham with dance and text, exploring the notion of memory being captured in the material world around us: our actions, feelings and thoughts frozen in matter and energy for eternity. 8pn start.

Joanne McNally’s Prosecco Express is in Friday night, and also next weekend, March 18/19, but is sold out for every performance. You could try for returns, though.

Cyclone Rep, Ireland’s leading Shakespeare Theatre-In-Education Company, are returning to live performances this spring with their national tour of The Othello Session Live! The Colour of Skin, which is at Everyman next week.

Marcus Bale (Othello) and Peadar Donohoe (Iago) live on stage are joined by Faye Philpott (Desdemona), Oscar Smith (Roderigo) and Grace Mulcahy (Emilia) on screen in filmed scenes. The production takes a very modern approach, placing the scene in the U.S. with The Black Lives Matter Movement reaching fever pitch.

Othello thinks it is a movement that doesn’t affect him due to his high status in the military and because he is a light-skinned Mauritanian. However, FIX news, emboldened by a jealous Iago, doesn’t share this view. They join forces to malign Othello’s character, aiming to cast doubt on his fitness to lead and for daring to love a white woman.

This one should really get the kids thinking again about their compulsory Shakespeare, which is what Cyclone Rep are all about.

From Monday to Wednesday next week, with two performances daily, at 9.45am and 1pm. Note online options are available, of The Romeo and Juliet, and the Othello Sessions. Contact Cyclone Rep on 021 235 5356 or info@cyclonerep.com

Dancer Breandán de Gallaí and singer Gina Boreham rehearse a scene for Walls Talk, which ends its Everyman run tonight.

If it’s something really different you are yearning for, why not book in for Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience, which will be staged (served up?) at the Metropole by arrangement with Everyman, from March 24 to April 3. If you’ve ever been at one of these crazy events, you will be able to tell all your friends - if not, get booking now.

You have to be there to know what true lunacy is like!

All Everyman bookings (and more info on upcoming shows) on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

At Cork Arts Theatre tomorrow and Saturday, Rainbow Performing Arts Academy will present City of Stars, a lively performance of entertainment with dance styles from tap and ballet to modern and jazz. Talented musical theatre and drama students will also perform the biggest hits from Broadway and Disney classics. 7pm tomorrow, and 2pm and 6pm Saturday.

The inimitable Dara O’Briain is back at the Opera House next week (rescheduled from January) with his new show, So…Where Were We? This brilliant comedian performed his previous show, Voice Of Reason, no fewer than 180 times across 20 countries over two years. By March 2020, he claimed to be ready for a break. Be careful what you wish for...

Patrick’s Night, March 17, brings that global music icon Tori Amos to the Opera House stage. Booking on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

And West Cork singer Molly O’Mahony is on tour this month, taking in Limerick, Callan and Dublin, before returning to her roots at Ionad Culturtha in Ballyvourney on March 25, and Levis in Ballydehob on March 27.

After working for years with art-folk group Mongoose, Molly used lockdown to arrange recordings with her musician siblings Matilda and Fiachra. Two of these, Remember To Be Brave, and Brother Blue, were released in the last year.