A Bard play, new works and a gaggle of comics all set for Cork's stages

WE are already into March and at the School of Music, the third year students of the Bachelor in Arts and Theatre Studies are presenting a lively production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest in the Stack Theatre this week.

Directed by Johnny Hanrahan, it involves an original score and soundscape to recreate Prospero’s isle. The composer is a remarkable young woman on the Masters programme in the School, Wike Schippers, and the new production should introduce her work to a wide and appreciative audience.

We will follow her developing career with interest. The Tempest runs at the Stack Theatre, School of Music, until Saturday at 7pm.

Things are getting active at the Cork Arts Theatre too. Perhaps we should say “continuing actively” since the CAT Club has, throughout the pandemic and lockdown, realised the need to keep the creative process alive.

The Creative Empowerment Programme (brainchild of artistic director Dolores Mannion, made possible with the backing of the Community Foundation for Ireland and the generosity of an anonymous donor) acted throughout those strange times as a lifeline for many of Cork’s most creative and engaged artists, helping them to stay motivated and look to the future.

Now comes a programme of no fewer than ten entirely new works, being staged between March and November. We will be previewing them as they come up during the year, but first up, from March 15, is Stacy, by Jack Thorne, presented by Minnow Productions.

“We are thrilled to be able to support so many Cork theatremakers,” says Dolores. And after the past two years, the Cork Arts Theatre is looking forward to welcoming full houses for the rest of 2022. Further info and bookings on 021 450 5427 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Feeling like staying in? Here is some good news from the Everyman. From March 19-27, Hatch Theatre Company and The Everyman, in association with Pavilion Theatre and Cork Midsummer Festival, will present Woolf’s To The Lighthouse on demand by video stream.

Worth staying in for, Virginia Woolf’s masterpiece of modernism is brought vividly to dramatic life by Marina Carr’s writing and the direction of Annabelle Comyn.

Jason Byrne arrives at the Everyman on Sunday.

If, on the other hand you feel like getting out for a laugh, David O’Doherty is in tomorrow and Saturday at the Everyman with his new comedy show, Whoa Is Me! Jason Byrne arrives on Sunday, March 6 with On Your Marks, Get Set, Gig!, while on Tuesday, March 8, in Artists’ Afternoon, local artists and arts workers in Cork are invited to meet up in the Everyman bar for free tea, coffee, chats, and general catch ups from 1pm until 3.30pm. Free, but you do need to book ahead.

On March 9-10, it’s the incredible dance skills of Breandán de Gallaí with jazz songs by Gina Boreham, in Walls Talk.

Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com.

Reeling In The Showband Years is at the Opera House tonight, Rebecca Storm returns on Saturday in better voice than ever, and Mike Denver is in on Sunday, March 6. Another rescheduled show brings Foil Arms and Hog with their new presentation, Swines. That runs from March 9-13, so you have a choice of dates.

Booking for all Opera House shows on www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.

Finally, to Rossmore, where the 59th West Cork Drama Festival runs from March 11-18, under the critical eye of adjudicator Paula Dempsey. Clann Machua, Kilmuckridge, Kilworth, Skibbereen, Palace Players, Kilmeen, Ballyduff and Brideview groups will all be competing fiercely in their desire to progress to the national finals, with a range of plays including those classics Sive, The Playboy of the Western World, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, and more. Booking on 086 488 1086.