Song, dance and comedy galore hit the stages of Cork's theatres

IT’S your last chance to see The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s searing recreation of witch-hunting in old-time Salem, Massachusetts, tonight at the Everyman. 8pm start.

On March 4 and 5 (yes, we’re nearly into spring!) Lisa Richards presents David Doherty in Whoa Is Me. This renowned Irish comedian has won many international awards including the ‘if’ comedy award in 2008 and Best International Comedian at the 2014 Sydney Comedy Festival. His shows tend to be sell-outs, so be warned.

More laughter is promised with Jason Byrne who is here on Sunday, March 6 with On Your Marks, Get Set, Gig!

How, he asks, can one man’s life continue to fall apart while he is essentially locked in his own house?

This offering sees Jason attempt to make sense of the year in which his life officially became a sitcom script.

And dance enthusiasts, take note March 9 and 10 brings Eriu, presenting Walls Talk, an inter-disciplinary show created and performed by former Riverdance principal Breandán de Gallaí, in collaboration with Gina Boreham. That is definitely one not to miss from this creative genius of movement.

You can plan ahead too, as we can reveal the ever-popular Sunday Songbook team will be featuring the life and singing career of none other than Doris Day on April 24, in Secret Love.

Following that, Friends! The Musical Parody will be in from April 26 to 30, presented by Robert C. Kelly & Theater Mogul.

This is the hit show that pokes fun at the long-running TV sitcom, and lets you see the group of 20-something pals singing and dancing to boot! It’s the first Irish tour of this hilarious New York and Las Vegas sell-out musical and if you followed the TV series, you will love it!

Different showtimes to suit every taste: Tuesday-Thursday at 7.30pm, Friday at both 5.30pm and 8.30pm, and Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm. Now isn’t it convenient to choose a time that fits in with your personal schedule?

All Everyman bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

That beautiful singer, Mary Black, appears at the Opera House tonight (Thursday, February 24), accompanied by her all-star band playing favourite songs from her immense catalogue spanning more than 30 years, as well as showcasing songs from her new album Mary Black Orchestrated with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra.

And a reminder to all balletomanes and fervent students of the art: get down to the Opera House now for your tickets to see the Royal Moscow Ballet in Swan Lake this Sunday, Feb 27.

What can we say about that Russian tradition, except once seen, never forgotten? All the glorious costumes and sumptuous sets you could want too.

Milton Jones, comedian, is at Cork Opera House on March 2.

Two performances, matinee and evening, 2.30pm and 8pm.

Wednesday, March 2 brings Milton Jones, the comedian, this time revealing revealing the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity. Fast-talking, absurd, and very, very funny.

On Thursday, March 3, it’s Reeling in the Showband Years, that wonderful event which never fails to sell out, as we all recall the glory days when Irish groups had us dancing till dawn. This is its record-breaking 12th year delighting audiences.

All Opera House booking on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

A really heart-warming show opens at the Cork Arts Theatre tonight, continuing until Sunday. Chapatti, presented by the Palace Players, focuses on two lonely animal-lovers in Dublin, for whom romance is a distant memory.

When forlorn Dan and his dog Chapatti cross paths with the amiable Betty and her 19 cats, an unexpected spark begins a warm and gentle story.

That’s 8pm start, and performed without an intermission. Booking on 021 450 5624.