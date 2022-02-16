Organised chaos: From stand-up to improvising with the crowd. It’s full-on with comedian Bernard Casey

“We’ll all find out if comedy has changed much over the last two years, I know my videos evolved, I couldn’t keep making the same thing over and over. The pandemic was good in that way, it forced us to think more and do more and try more, but stand-up is a different ball game, we haven’t had the chance to practice new material, we haven’t had the pubs and small rooms to try out things, stand-up might be different for a while, but this show in the Opera House is the one I was supposed to be doing there two years ago, it’s all written and bedrocked in.”
Bernard Casey performs his Local Gossip show in Cork Opera House on Friday 18 February. Tickets available at www.corkoperahouse.ie.