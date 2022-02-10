The Two Norries get set for Cork Opera House show this weekend

AN interesting video installation is opening next week at the Firkin Crane, one that will attract historians as well as dance enthusiasts.

Moloney, created by Angie Smalis and Colin Gee, is a dance work about Margaret Moloney of Glin (1868-1952), the only known woman harbour master.

In this work, Ms Moloney is seen as a woman in a rare position of power, directing the flow of maritime traffic. More info on 021 450 7487 or www.firkincrane.ie.

The hosts of hit podcast The Two Norries bring their Changing the Conversation tour to the Opera House this Saturday, with special guest Pat Falvey. This is certainly not your usual comedy show: hailing from the Northside, James Leonard and Timmy Long spent many years in addiction and prison before turning their lives around. Now their podcast, the first of its kind, has created a space for conversations and vulnerability as they channel their struggles and recovery into helping others.

Their live show explores the challenges and realities of life in a new raw, genuine and personal way.

And that Chris de Burgh show, rescheduled from last October, is at the Opera House on Wednesday next, February 16. Can you believe it’s 36 years since Lady In Red first hit the heights? Can’t be more than one or two seats left, if that, but have a try anyway.

And another rescheduling, this time from last July, leading comedy star Bernard Casey comes in on Friday, February 18. As with de Burgh, all tickets booked for the original dates are of course valid. Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie for shows there.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Tim Healy, Chairman Cork Opera House, and Chief Executive Officer Eibhlín Gleeson with the newly installed commission ‘Lady Opera’, by Cork artist Oonagh Hurley. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

While we’re at it, you ought to know Cork Opera House is now displaying a new artwork by local artist Oonagh Hurley. Inspired by the physical configuration of the building itself, Lady Opera is a large painting on canvas, incorporating elements of the venue into an imaginative and colourful female representation of the theatre as an actress in costume.

“We are delighted with it,” says CEO Eibhlin Gleeson.

“It is a privilege to feature a local artist’s work for our patrons to enjoy. Not only has Oonagh created a strikingly beautiful piece, it is one that serves as a captivating ‘self-portrait’ of our work and this beloved building.”

The commission was funded through the Government’s Percentage for Arts Scheme, alongside a capital grant Cork Opera House received from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in 2017. Look out for the painting when entering or leaving the auditorium next time you’re in.

The Prosecco Express at the Everyman appears to be just the ticket for Cork theatregoers since this new Joanne McNally show is entirely sold out for every performance right through to March 19! It shows how much we yearn for fun and laughter.

This is the story of what it is like to be a thirty-something comedy performer whose friends are all getting married, having children and buying crock pots and buggies.

Joanne’s mother is still trying to convince her to go back and study nursing. In the meantime, she spends her weekends celebrating other people’s milestones at their garden parties, drinking prosecco out of jam jars. If you already have a seat, well done. If not, hope to catch it somewhere else.

Coming up at the Everyman on February 23 and 24, Arthur Miller’s classic, The Crucible, from Bolt Productions. A powerfully disturbing account of the Salem witch trials that took place in Massachusetts in the 17th century, and the appalling results of mass hysteria, it’s compulsive viewing.

Directed by Darren Kelleher, its cast comprises Alma Kickham, Adam Sheehan, Deirdre Dunlea, Daniel Fitzgibbon, Dushan Lubovic, Fiona Sykes, Jack Mett, Karl Buckley, Elle Keating, Erin Barclay, Maria McLeod, Matthew Real, Mike O’Dowd, Millie Ahern, Owen Warren, Richard White, Sam Torres, Sarah Terry, Stephania Reilly, Tara Daly and Tim Roche.

All bookings for the Everyman on 021 450 1673 or at www.everymancork.com.