Cork arts centre prepares to host its  first show of 2022

WE are into February, springtime here in Ireland, and brighter days and nights ahead!

From up by Shandon, the Firkin Crane is waving energetically to tell us that it is very much open for theatrical business, with the first show of 2022 coming up on the weekend of February 11-13, and very much themed to a certain romantic day on the calendar.

Love Me Tinder (sic) is an original romantic comedy with a fairytale theme that invites us into the world of ‘first dates’ on Valentine’s Day. Devised and written by members of Rebel City Drama Club, an independent theatre group based in Cork city, it takes the dating app Tinder and moves it into a fantasy world of real, fictitious, TV, and even medieval personas, meeting for that magical and mystical first date on their quest for love.

Can a naive young woman, pure as the driven snow, discover a prince in a not-so-charming DJ? An Instagram princess finally meet her equally vain match?

A legendary Kinsale pirate plot a crime with rum and a promise of debauchery? Or competing family traders in The English Market become one in union?

Who knows. After all, what happens at First Dates restaurant STAYS at First Dates restaurant.

Wonderful fun, and just what we need after the winter that’s been in it. And hooray, says the Firkin Crane, restrictions have been lifted just in time to return to that nice 8pm start for performances. (You still need to wear a face covering in the theatre, though.)

Love Me Tinder runs Friday, February 11 to Sunday, February 13 at 8pm. Email boxoffice@firkincrane.ie, with ‘Love Me Tinder’ in the subject line for tickets.

And this very night sees a new show opening at Cork Arts Theatre, continuing until Saturday.

DNA by Dennis Kelly is a poignant and, sometimes, hilarious tale with a very dark heart.

In a dark wood, a group of teenagers do something bad. As tensions rise and friendships unravel, the group needs someone to take charge, but who do they trust? Who do they follow?

Directed by Alison McCormack, DNA features Brian O’Riordan, Bríon O’Sullivan, Eibhlís Beirne, Georgia McCarthy Maguire, Gillian Roberts, Katie Taylor, Niall Holland, Oisín Carroll, Maggie Donovan, Mikey Murphy and Úna O’Brien.

Tonight at 8pm, tomorrow and Saturday at 1pm and 8pm. 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Tommy Fleming who performs at Cork Opera House on Friday and Saturday.

The golden-voiced Tommy Fleming is at the Opera House tomorrow (Friday February 4) and Saturday night, while on Sunday it’s the Legend of Luke Kelly, with Dublin man Chris Kavanagh recreating the time, the music and the character to perfection. Call 21 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Last chance tonight to catch The First Bad Man at Everyman. This involves a book club which meets to discuss the novel of the title – and you, the audience, are part of that club as well, sitting on the stage with the actors. Theatre in the round as it should be!

8pm start, 60 minutes running time, with no interval.

BELOW: Comedian Reginald D Hunter is at the Everyman on Saturday.

On Saturday, Reginald D. Hunter graces the great old Victorian stage at Everyman on his Bombe Shuffleur tour, a great example of stand-up comedy. All shows, 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com

Remember that 1957 programme of Maritana by the Cork Grand Opera Group we ran a week or two back? Well, we have heard from Pat Fitzgerald, who is tracing all opera performances that took place in our city down the years, to add to the website Opera in Ireland (https://operainireland.wordpress.com) and she has asked for a scan of that programme to add to the site.

Now, we went and looked at the website and so far it is all Dublin performances, so it is up to all good Corkonians to contribute whatever they can to show just how much we have always appreciated opera on Leeside. Send us any of your own recollections, and we will pass them on to Pat. Email jokerrigan1@gmail.com.