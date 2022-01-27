Theatre Nights: No restrictions... it's showtime!

WE start with a last-minute notification about a closing date coming up next week.

The search for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year is under way, and you need to get your entry in soon. It will be part of the 26th Annual Fresh International Film Festival, which takes place from March 28 to April 2.

All young budding filmmakers, aged seven and 18 are invited to enter online, before the extended deadline of Friday, February 4.

Speaking about the final call for entries, Festival director and founder, Jayne Foley said: “In what was a difficult year for meeting up and creating movies, we’re looking to give young film-makers a crucial extra few weeks to finish their edits and complete their work.

“Comedy, horror, drama, documentary, music video, animation, all are welcome, and organisers look forward to seeing your creations.”

The competition provides an opportunity for young filmmakers to see their work on the big screen and be in with a chance of winning €1,000, €700, or €300 towards their next film, or equipment for their school.

There are three categories: Junior (7-12 years), Senior (12-18 years) and International, where young film-makers can enter independently, as part of their school, or in a group. Films must be original and can be up to 15 minutes duration for Seniors, or 10 minutes duration for Juniors.

So note that closing date of Friday week, and get moving! Application forms are available at https://freshfilm.ie/fresh-international-film-festival-submissions/.

The unexpected lifting of Covid restrictions has drawn a sigh of relief from everyone connected with the world of entertainment.

Show times can now get back to normal, and audiences to capacity, which means, hopefully, that theatres can start to make up for their heavy losses of the past two years.

Support your local homes of the drama – they have had a hard job to do this past while.

At the Opera House, the Ronan Collins and his Reeling in the Showband Years show returns to Cork for its record-breaking 12th year this Saturday and Sunday, at the new/old time of 8pm.

A must for everyone who remembers those great dancing days of the Sixties when the top names in bands toured the country with the latest hits. Remember the Freshmen, the Royal, our own beloved Dixies? Dress as you did for the Arcadia or the Majorca and you will fit in just fine!

The King of Farming Satire, Farmer Michael, is fully sold out for next Thursday, February 3; Tommy Fleming on his 30th anniversary tour returns on Friday and Saturday, February 4 & 5, and The Legend of Luke Kelly on Sunday, February 6, with Chris Kavanagh celebrates the life of the legend.

Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or at www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Miranda July’s book The First Bad Man is at the Everyman.

Two interesting shows coming up at the Everyman. Next week, Pan Pan present The First Bad Man. Kitty Blennerhasset, John Benno, Rose McVittie and Freya Golden have recently joined a book club. Their first read is The First Bad Man and every week for a year they keep coming back to it.

Tickets include a copy of the book in question, by Miranda July, as you will be seated in-the-round, and will thus become members of the book club in focus.

That’s Wednesday and Thursday, February 2/3, and seating will be limited because of the on stage setting, so get your tickets fast.

Something likely to cause great interest coming up in early March at Everyman is Walls Talk, from Ériu. Created and performed by former Riverdance principal and incredibly creative dancer Breandán de Gallaí, it marries songs from the jazz and blues golden era sung by Gina Boreham with dance and text. That’s Wednesday and Thursday, March 9 & 10. Isn’t it nice to look ahead to spring?

Everyman bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.