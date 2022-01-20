Do you have your ringside seats for Fight Night show?

THE Opera House has just announced that Neil Delamere’s show, Liminal, scheduled for February 11, will now be staged on April 28. All original tickets will be valid for the new date.

Meanwhile, Andy Irvine and Paul Brady are fully sold out for January 24, and we’re not surprised. What long and successful careers those two have had: Sweeney’s Men, the Johnstons, Planxty… the list goes on.

Remember The Travelling People? We bet you could sing a verse or two of that right now.

And we seem to recall that Andy spent a considerable time in a Transylvanian forest (was it Faget Cluj?) learning local music and instruments.

Anyway they are booked out. As are The High Kings on January 27.

It looks as though there are still some seats left for the ever- popular Reeling In The Showband Years on Saturday and Sunday, January 29/30, but remember they are still working at 50% capacity limits, so don’t delay if you want your fix of those great dance band days. Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie.

There is still time to get the digital download of the Everyman panto, but that’s only up to this weekend, as you won’t be able to get it after Sunday.

Fight Night is on this evening (Thursday January 20) at the Everyman - Aonghus Óg McAnally’s solo show that won him Best Actor and Bewley’s Little Gem awards at Dublin Fringe, and was nominated for Best New Play at the Irish Times Theatre Awards.

I’m Grand Mam: Glory Holy, is sold out next Saturday and Sunday, showing the power of the podcast when brought to the stage.

For Everyman shows, call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com.

Now here is some good news! Following a hugely successful broadcast as part of The Everyman’s Play it By Ear, and subsequent appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last autumn, CITY, written and performed by John McCarthy, is going to New York as part of the Origin Theatre Company 1st Irish 2022 Festival, which began this week and continues until the end of the month. Well done, John! More info on www.origintheatre.org.

Mairáad Hickey, of the Ortús Chamber Music Festival.

And some advance news to put into your diaries. The seventh Ortús Chamber Music Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday, February 25-27, in venues across the city and county.

Co-founder and artistic director Mairéad Hickey will welcome some of the finest classical musicians on the international stage, including Fiachra Garvey (piano), Siún Milne (violin), violinist Fumika Mohri of Japan, cellists Brandon Cho (USA) and Alexander Kovalev (Russia), and violists Sindy Mohamed (France) and Sara Ferrández (Spain). More info on www.ortusfestival.ie.

The following month, Finding A Voice will hold the fifth edition of its innovative concert series, from March 3-8. The festival will again focus on the music of women composers through the ages, and one of the highlights will be the first visit to Ireland of celebrated pianist Samantha Ege, who will give the Irish premières of works by black American composers Florence Price and Margaret Bonds as well as Czech composer Vítezslava Kaprálová.

Another first for 2022 will be the inclusion of musical theatre with the concert Broadway Babes & West End Girls. Produced by David Hayes and featuring an ensemble, live band and guest performers, the event will introduce audiences to the legendary women of Broadway such as Jeanine Tessori, Sarah Bareilles and Nell Benjamin.

And, of course, once again, there is a strong emphasis on Irish composers, with two concerts featuring a world première by Linda Buckley with text by Doireann Ní Ghríofa, and a newly commissioned song-cycle by Ailís Ní Riain. As the only concert series of its kind in Ireland and the British Isles, Finding A Voice offers a unique opportunity to hear unforgettable music by remarkable women. More info on https://www.findingavoice.ie/.