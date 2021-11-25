High five! Extra dates added for Garth Brooks concert series

Garth Brooks has added two more dates to his Dublin concert series.

He will now perform in Croke Park on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 in 2022.

Garth has received nearly every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Brooks was denied licenses to play five shows in the venue back in 2014. Now he's back for five shows in 2022!

Tickets on sale now from ticketmaster.ie