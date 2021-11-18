Check out some highlights of the Quiet Lights festival in Cork

TONIGHT

Emma Langford

Winthrop Avenue, 7.30pm, sold out

Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford has kept busy throughout the crisis - between the release of second album 'Sowing Acorns', steady streaming & gigging in Ireland and Germany, and contributing to projects like Irish Women in Harmony, her autumn Irish dates, including this stop on Caroline Street’s newest venue, serve as something of a well-deserved victory lap.

Varo

Coughlan’s, 9pm, €10



VARO are Dublin-based singers and fiddle players Lucie Azconaga (from France) and Consuelo Nerea Breschi (from Italy) who perform Irish traditional songs and tunes with arrangement influences from the Folk, Baroque and Classical traditions, weaving around the melodies with harmonies, drones and countermelody.

FRIDAY

Caoimhin O’Raghallaigh, Kate Ellis & Caimin Gilmore

Triskel Christchurch, 7.30pm, €20



A collaboration FUAIM Music at UCC sees a collaboration of extraordinary musicians: fiddler Caoimhin O’Raghallaigh joins Crash Ensemble members Kate Ellis & Caimin Gilmore in playing as a string trio, performing in the surrounds of the Tobin Street church.

Ichiko Aoba & Sam Clague

Coughlan’s, 7.30, €15



Ichiko Aoba has flown beneath the radar in the West, but six albums in, she has connected with audiences for her often English-language and dream-inspired sound - 2018’s ‘qp’ was recorded all but completely in the dark. A rising star in her home country of Japan, her music helps soundtrack the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening videogame for Nintendo Switch, as well as multiple popular theatrical productions.

Lisa O’Neill

Everyman Palace, 9pm, €20

Sligo singer-songwriter Lisa O’Neill’s last release on the Rough Trade imprint River Lea, ‘Heard A Long Gone Song’, garnered huge acclaim both at home and abroad - It was nominated for a Choice Prize, got a five-star review from the Guardian on release, and a coveted ‘Best Folk Album of 2019’ from the same publication. She was also nominated in four categories at the 2019 UK Folk Awards and 5 categories at the 2019 Irish Folk Awards, winning one for best original folk song. She’s the featured for this year’s festival.