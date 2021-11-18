Top picks for an exciting weekend of new music at Quiet Lights festival in Cork

SATURDAY

Lemoncello

Coughlan’s, 3.30pm, €10



Laura Quirke and Claire Kinsella met in university, and bonded over their mutual love of close harmony and vulnerability in songwriting - Kinsella is an intensely proficient cello player, while Quirke's voice has grown into its own character over time.

Joshua Burnside

Winthrop Avenue, 7.30pm, €15

Lauded by critics and fans alike, alt-folk songwriter Joshua Burnside’s second album ‘Into the Depths Of Hell’ was released in 2020 - a fan-favourite release from the album, the stoic nihilism of 'Whiskey Whiskey', has been given a new, stripped back feel in a new release, one captured in the earliest gestation of the recording process.

The Lost Brothers

Live at St. Luke’s, 7.30pm, sold out

Shortlisted for one of MOJO magazine's albums of 2018, and nominated for Best Band and Best Album at the inaugural RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, The Lost Brothers have become known as outstanding folk exponents, including collabs with Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs, and Richard Hawley.

Anna Mieke & Rachel Lavelle

The Everyman, 9pm, €15

Anna Mieke is an Irish musician and songwriter, based in county Wicklow. Her debut album ‘Idle Mind’, described in the press as “a strikingly confident collection of songs, full of blue sky thinking and wide open horizons”, was released independently in April 2019. Inspiration for her writing stems from experience: learning Maori songs at school in New Zealand, cycling through Europe, living in Granada, learning folk songs in Bulgaria, and performing cello in the Cork-based experimental improv group, HEX.

SUNDAY

Maria Kelly & Participant

Coughlan’s, 2.30pm, €15



Maria Kelly’s delicately woven alt-folk is laced with a sincerity that cuts to the bone. Finding comfort in the confessional styles of artists like Regina Spector, Daughter and Lucy Rose, she soon transferred her own introspections to music, developing a sound that is as delicate as it is disarmingly frank.

Maija Sofia & Molly O’Mahony

Crane Lane Theatre, 6pm, €15

Maija Sofia is a songwriter and artist from rural Galway. Her debut album 'Bath Time', a collection of songs exploring female experiences and shadow histories throughout art, literature and folklore was released in November 2019, receiving a five-star review in the Irish Times and a nomination for the RTÉ Choice Prize.

Ailbhe Reddy

Winthrop Avenue, 7.30pm, €15



Having made waves close to home in Ireland, with millions of Spotify streams, Ailbhe Reddy has gone on to perform at many major festivals including Glastonbury, Latitude, Primavera, Canadian Music Week, The Great Escape, Cambridge Folk Festival, and Electric Picnic.

Niamh Regan

Coughlan’s, 7.30pm, sold out

With the release of her debut album ‘Hemet’ on Black Gate Records in September 2020 - charting amid the worst of the pandemic - Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan delivered an emotionally rich and sonically textured delight that has effectively put her at the table beside some of the biggest names in Irish folk music.

Junior Brother & Trá Phaidín

Crane Lane Theatre, 9pm, €15

An idiosyncratic, challenging and richly lyrical singer/ songwriter, Junior Brother is the pseudonym of Co. Kerry, Ireland singer Ronan Kealy. Following his acclaimed debut album "Pull The Right Rope" (a Choice Music Prize nominee for Irish Album of the Year), Junior Brother has whipped up a dedicated following thanks to unmissable live shows, and music both excitingly forward-looking and anciently evocative.