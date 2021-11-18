What's taking to the stages of Cork's theatres this week?

THE Quiet Lights Festival is on at the Everyman this coming weekend, with Lisa O’Neill tomorrow night (Friday, November 19) bringing her unique folk sound, followed on Saturday (November 20) by Anna Mieke and Rachael Lavelle.

On Sunday night (November 21), Keith Walsh’s debut play, Pure Mental, premieres for one night only as part of its national tour. At a time like this, when such issues are very much to the fore, due to the pandemic, Pure Mental has a quality and relevance for everybody, exploring the pressures and expectations of modern life. Directed and co-written by Janet Moran.

On Wednesday and Thursday next week, Glen Theatre Drama Group come over from Banteer to Everyman to perform their adaptation of The Cause. Written by Sean O’Deadaigh, it’s the dramatic telling of the days surrounding the burning of Cork city in December, 1920. Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

UCC Players are currently in the Cork Arts Theatre with their production of Drumbeat, which runs until Saturday. A story of love and devotion, commitment, frailty and awakening, the play, written by Derry Cotter and directed by John McCaffrey, also embodies a murderous desire for vengeance. The cast includes Peter Dineen, Denise Goggin, Anne Marie McMahon and Mike O’Keeffe.

See www.corkartstheatre.com or call 021 450 5624 for tickets.

Nanny Nellie is coming to Cork Opera House.

Panto season is approaching, and that’s a good thing. Aladdin at the Everyman and Nanny Nellie’s Adventures In Pantoland at the Opera House, both at reduced length with no interval, to fit in with Covid restrictions.

We mentioned last week the fact that there won’t be children in this year’s Everyman production, and of course it’s the same at the Opera House.

“We are very sad to not include children in our panto this year,” says Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO of the Opera House.

“The adult cast will be adhering to strict Covid-19 guidelines for the duration of the show, and those would make it very difficult for young children to have a positive performance experience, which is very important to us. However, we look forward to welcoming them back in the future.”

It doesn’t mean you won’t get all the fun and games, though, as those will be present in full measure at both houses for audiences young and old. You may well remember your own first pantomime – now perhaps you will be bringing children or grandchildren to share that experience, and you will all go home with smiles on your faces.

As Catherine Mahon-Buckley, director of Aladdin at the Everyman, says: “The mental health of people right now may be causing concern, but there is no denying that laughter is the biggest therapy you can enjoy!”

Isn’t she right? Doesn’t it lift your heart just to think of being there and seeing all the glitter and fun of the festive season?

Aladdin opens at the Everyman on December 8 and you can book on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Nanny Nellie takes to the Opera House stage from December 9, and tickets are going fast on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

A reminder that Graffiti’s Activate Youth Theatre’s film adaption of Cethan Leahy’s Tuesdays Are Just As Bad, the story of a teenager navigating a return to normal life after a suicide attempt, is now available on demand until the end of this month. The pandemic disrupted original production plans, but the dedicated team of young people at Activate utilised Zoom to develop the script and meet the design team for mentoring sessions and production meetings.

Then, with a performance to live audiences still looking unlikely, they sought alternative methods of presentation and, with a little support from West Cork Music and READ ON EU, they were able to film the play at Graffiti Theatre in July. Tuesdays Are Just As Bad, on demand until November 28, from everymancork.com