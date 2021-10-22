Cork Jazz Festival: First we take Cork Opera House, then we take Berlin!

“There’s going to be 10 of us at the Cork show, we are all friends primarily, we all live within three miles of each other. It all started when I was asked to put together a concert of Leonard Cohen’s songs for someone’s 25th Wedding Anniversary… and it’s just rolled from there.
“I think Leonard Cohen fans will get this, he seems to be stereotyped with making sedate, boring music but for me, his music is full of humour and mischief, it’s joyous and glorious, that’s what I get from it. Nothing depresses me about his songs. There’s a lot of life, it’s so rich, it’s all there.
‘Bird on the Wire – The Songs of Leonard Cohen’ appears in Cork Opera House as part of the 2021 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival on Wednesday, October 27. Tickets are €28 (inc booking fee) and available at www.corkoperahouse.ie