What can we look forward to at Cork's theatres?

GREAT news from the Opera House - panto is back this Christmas! Nanny Nellie’s Adventures in Pantoland will open December 9 and run for a full month. Tickets have now gone on sale, and are fast disappearing, so don’t delay in grabbing yours! In a new departure this year and to prioritise patrons’ safety, the panto will be a 75-minute show without an interval.

Nannie Nellie's Adventures in Pantoland runs at Cork Opera House from December 9. Picture: Marcin Lewandowski / soundofphotography.com ©

“We are simply overjoyed to bring Panto back to the Opera House stage this Christmas”, says Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson.

“It is such an important part of Christmas in Cork and will be one of the first opportunities for families to come out and go to a show together in a very long time.”

We will of course be bringing you all the details from this production-in-preparation over the weeks ahead, but for now, go get those tickets. www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.

Tonight and tomorrow (October 21 and 22) at the Cork Arts Theatre, Bottom Dog Theatre Company presents A Wilde Fan, written and performed by Myles Breen. In this solo performance, Breen celebrates the poet, playwright and novelist who has been a constant source of inspiration and obsession to his own life. Directed by Liam O’Brien, it’s at 8pm.

Next week, that irrepressible group, the Comedy Improvised Murder Mystery Gang, are back from Thursday to Saturday, October 28 to 30. Set in Frownton Abbey, the show features Laura O’Mahony, Dominic McHale, Annette Roche, Laura Harte and Adrian Scanlan. Devised by James Horgan, and celebrating its 10th year, the event is entirely improvised, with the actors creating the entire plot with its many twists and turns on the spot. The audience play their part each night too, deciding beforehand who the unfortunate victim and the mysterious murderer will be, as well as providing secrets that are read out at random moments. Great fun. All Arts Theatre bookings on 021 450 5624 or

www.corkartstheatre.com.

As if you didn’t know, the Guinness Jazz Festival is on this coming bank holiday weekend, with lively music all over the place, from the Triskel to Live at St Luke’s, Opera House to Everyman, and probably quite a few pop-ups in the streets as well. Matthew Halsall is coming, Brooklyn rapper Yasiin Bey, King Kong, Hypnotic Brass, pictured above, are all heading Leeside as well, full of energy and great music. Plus of course there is the Jazz Festival Club to enjoy afterwards.

Yasiin Bey is also on the Cork Jazz Festival programme. So much going on (and quite a few already sold out by the way) that you’d better check it all for yourself and decide what you can’t possibly miss, on https://www.guinnessjazzfestival.com/en.

There’s lots to look forward to also this month, with Halloween fast approaching.

Tree Pooka hosts a wonderful event called Samhain in the Glen on Sunday October 31 in Glen River Park from 2pm to 4 pm. A celebration of our Celtic New Year, it will involve lots of fun activities including dance, poetry and song, a book-making workshop, story creating, and even A Furry Friends of the Glen refreshment corner for your four-footed companions.

Full details on that next week, but mark the date right now, as it is more important than ever to remember our old calendar which was followed for millennia.

The Dragon of Shandon is staying in her cave this Halloween, mindful of Covid risks, but her human helpers have set up a Treasure Trail instead all around Shandon Street and North Main Street. Brave children can follow clues set in arcane words and accursed artworks, and the first 10 young souls to endure this ghoulish test will get a prize!

More info www.dragonofshandon.com/