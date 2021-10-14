Cork is going to be lively in the weeks ahead...

THE UCC players opened at the Cork Arts Theatre last night with Jean Anouilh’s Dinner With The Family, and this continues until Saturday, giving audiences the chance to enjoy this French farcical comedy of pretence, subterfuge, and misbehaviour.

The charming Georges lives the life of luxury in 1950s Paris with his rich, hysterical wife, while family and friends sponge off the couple without restraint.

Tempted by the innocence of a quiet young girl, Georges tries to organise a seemingly perfect old family home in the countryside where he can entertain her – but inevitably, real life intrudes and there is a lot to explain…

Directed by Brid Drake, the play features Joseph Twomey, Maria Hurley, Mike Keep, Aaron O’Neill, Zoe Bruton, Julie Coleman, Adriana Dinneen, Rory O’Flynn, Trisha O’Regan, and Raymond Brothers.

Until Saturday, at 8pm nightly. www.corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624.

At the Everyman, Duck Duck Goose has its final performance tonight.

Presented by Fishamble, it follows the story of a young man who, in an attempt to help his friend, becomes deeply embroiled in a rape allegation.

Next week, on October 19 & 20, Blood in the Alley stages Krapp’s Last Tape, considered to be Beckett’s masterpiece, with Denis Conway in the title role. And then, what do you know, we are into the Jazz Festival, back again and bouncier than ever.

There will be live music all that weekend at the Everyman as well as in other venues, and of course the Jazz Club at the Metropole – check it all out on www.guinnessjazzfestival.com.

Something very special is coming up at the Everyman on November 2, when Rough Magic and Smock Alley combine to present All The Angels, which recreates the first performance of Handel’s greatest work, The Messiah, in the Dublin of 1742.

From its fraught birth to its glorious outcome, this is an inspired tale about both the complicated, comedic business of putting on a show, and the transformative power of music.

It’s directed by Lynne Parker and is one no music lover should miss. www.everymancork.com or 021 340 1673 for all Everyman bookings.

There’s still time to get to Philadelphia, Here I Come! at the Opera House, one of Brian Friel’s finest plays and excellently presented by Patrick Talbot Productions. All the pathos, the loneliness, the yearning for love, but also the rich comedy of daily country life, captured so accurately by Friel.

Shirley McCarthy, Cathriona Greally, and Rebecca Allman at Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Alex Murphy and Shane O’Regan take the roles of the inner and outer Gar, while Seamus O’Rourke is superb as the heavily silent father who cannot relate to his son and only reveals his real feelings when it is too late. Until Saturday, at 8 pm nightly with an extra matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Sunday night brings the much-lauded Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute show, with all those memorable hits; and on Wednesday of next week it’s Paddy Casey and Mundy. Hermitage Green, on Oct 21st, is already sold out, but there might be some returns.

And for the Jazz Festival, the Opera House is hosting, among others, Jenny Greene and Generic People on Saturday, October 23 at 11.30pm, and on Sunday, Block Rockin’ Beats Live at 7pm, and a late-night show from the King Kong Company at 11.30pm.

Block Rockin’ features Dec Pierce (from Today FM) and a full troupe of drummers called ‘The Hit Machine’ live on stage, while King Kong have countless sold-out gigs under their collective belt by this time - Sugar Club, the Opera House, the Button Factory, The Academy and the Olympia, as well as that memorable time at Electric Picnic when they played to a crowd of 13,000.

See www.corkoperahouse.ie or call 021 427 0022 for all Opera House shows.