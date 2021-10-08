Cork's Drew Linehan as Automatic Blue releases new track ahead of Cyprus Avenue show

Having undertaken a personal journey to getting it out there, Linehan reflects on the reception it’s been in for, and how he feels about it now it’s out in the world.
“Honestly, the album started to take actual shape in lockdown. I had a few songs written that would end up on LOOK COOL DEAD but I was kind of lost with what I wanted to do musically. It wasn’t until lockdown happened that the album became a real concept.
“I was confronting a lot of my own personal ugliness. I considered what truly is making my life so seemingly difficult to handle, and coming to the conclusion that it’s always been me.
Automatic Blue plays HAUSU Night 2 at Cyprus Avenue, on Tuesday, November 2. Tickets €10 in advance from https://www.cyprusavenue.ie
LOOK COOL DEAD is available now on streaming services, and for download and mail-order on cassette from https://automaticblue.bandcamp.com/album/look-cool-dead.