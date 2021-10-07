What's on in Cork's theatres this week?

THE major autumn production (and effectively the grand re-opening of the theatre) took place at the Opera House on Tuesday night, welcoming back a delighted audience which had been starved of live performance for all too long.

Philadelphia Here I Come is being staged to a 60% capacity house for the moment, but at least it’s on, which is the main thing. You just need to make sure of your tickets well in advance.

From Patrick Talbot Productions, Philadelphia is directed by Geoff Gould, and features a star cast, including Alex Murphy, familiar from The Young Offenders, Shane O’Regan, Seamus O’Rourke, and Catherine Walsh, as well as Cork actor Oskar Smith in his first professional role.

The tale of a young man, Gar, leaving Ireland for the bright lights of America is familiar enough, but it is the inclusion of his ‘inner self’, or Gar Private, who speaks aloud the thoughts and regrets that refuse to come to the surface, that makes Brian Friel’s play unforgettable.

It has comic moments too, and plenty of them; nevertheless, at the final curtain, it’s the heartrending dilemma of a young man torn between the past and the future that will stay with the audience. Until October 16 at 8pm nightly. Tickets on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Read a review of the play in The Echo tomorrow.

Still time to catch Eden, from the Decadent Theatre Company, at the Everyman, but it must end tomorrow. Described as “a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands”, it’s from the pen of Eugene O’Brien and directed by Andrew Flynn.

And good news from this great Victorian theatre: the hugely popular Sunday Songbook is back this weekend, and it is bringing The Swinging Sixties with it! Remember?

Girls in mini-skirts with long boots, boys in bell-bottoms with long hair, super-models like Jean Shrimpton and Twiggy, edgy new-wave photographers like David Bailey, Mods and Rockers, Mary Quant and Biba, Carnaby Street and the Kings Road... the ’60s hit London like a tsunami and soon the beat was reverberating all around the world. Even the US couldn’t keep up.

And the music? Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield and Mary Hopkin vying with Cliff Richard, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck for that coveted spot on Top of the Pops but all took a back seat when the latest Beatles record hit the airwaves. The Swinging Sixties will take you back to the glory days of pop when life was fun and only bank robbers wore face masks.

It's Swinging Sixties era for the Sunday Songbook team.

Linda Kenny, Alf McCarthy, Damian Smith, Alan Carney and the Songbook band invite you to join them for what promises to be a memorable homecoming. Written and directed by Cathal MacCabe. Sunday at 7.30pm.

Next week brings Duck Duck Goose, presented by Fishamble, the story of a young man who, in an attempt to help his friend, becomes deeply embroiled in a rape allegation. Full of moral ambiguity and psychological complexity, this viscerally charged new play by Caitríona Daly constantly shifts our perspective on ideas of consent, trust, and trial by social media.

And here is something very special for younger theatre-lovers, coming up the following week, but you need to plan right now.

The Little Robber Girl is a limited audio drama series for children, written and directed by Deirdre Dwyer, with an accompanying posted pack of illustrated note cards. Ideal for children aged 7+, The Little Robber Girl’s five episodes will be released every morning from Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22, just in time for the mid-term break.

Ticket holders will get a link to the audio series and a posted pack containing five sealed envelopes of beautifully illustrated, specially commissioned cards and story extras inside. A lovely treat for children to look forward to every day! Book quickly, so you get the cards in time.

Tickets for all Everyman events on 021 4501673 or www.everymancork.com.