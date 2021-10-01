Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 08:58

Cork band Arctic Lights release new single 'U'

Single gets its release on Bandcamp today
CORK outfit Arctic Lights are celebrating the release of a new single out today.

This, their fifth single, is titled 'U' and gets its release on Bandcamp today (Friday, October 1) and later on all streaming services from October 8.

Arctic Lights comprises Eddie Butt and Liam O'Callaghan from Cork and they began releasing music during the Covid pandemic in January 2021, receiving airplay at home and abroad.

"We have received a lot of airplay abroad, 16 different countries in fact," said Eddie, who is well-known for his other music endeavors as part of Cork band Emperor of Ice Cream.

Attracting interest, the next steps include performing live as society continues to open up, and a possible collaboration with a well-known female singer.

It's an exciting time for the duo, who have built up momentum across 2021, are receiving record company interest, and are building steadily on that success.

Previous offerings include Wanderlust, Intertwine and King of America. 

Be among the first to hear the new single U here now 

