What plays, concerts and gigs to see in Cork this week

IT’S Culture Night tomorrow, Friday, September 17, and there will be events on everywhere all over the city and county, indoors, outdoors, and online.

Graffiti Theatre in Blackpool will have a special screening of Throwing Shapes from 4-5pm, and CADA will be running a children’s dance and drama session between 5 and 7pm, where you’re free to drop in to participate.

IndieCork is screening feature films, documentaries, short and experimental films produced by local filmmakers at the Gate Cinema from 6pm to 7.30 pm. And that’s only a fraction of the indoor events.

Outdoors, there will be traditional music at Elizabeth Fort, the Pitch’d Circus and Street Art Festival, ranging from the Coal Quay through the Grand Parade to North Main Street, juggling and magic at Fitzgerald’s Park, while online you can take your pick from a dizzying array of events.

Look them all up on https://culturenightcork.ie/events/.

The main thing is to get out and be part of the whole evening!

WHAT'S ON AT CORK CAT CLUB

Outdoor events are particularly good in Cork because the essential culture of our city by the Lee is found so much in the outdoors, among our streets and laneways.

We mentioned the Coal Quay, and that brings us to more good news: the return to the stage of that wonderful character, Katty Barry. Yes, the queen of the Coal Quay is coming back to the Cork Arts Theatre from next Wednesday, September 22. Written and directed by Marion Wyatt, this is the show that had perforce to move online during the lockdown, but now is back where it belongs.

Created from anecdotes, memories and folklore, with music by Jimmy Brockie, the play celebrates the life and times of an amazing woman, and has been written with the support of Miss Barry’s family. It is a must for any Corkonian.

As director Wyatt says: “Katty Barry lived for, and at times despite, the challenges life threw at her. If ever there was a time to remember and celebrate the great characters of Cork, it is now.”

The cast includes Marie O’Donovan, Pearse O’Donoghue, Angela Newman, Judy Donovan, and Jimmy Brockie. It runs from September 22 to October 2 at 8pm nightly.

Meanwhile, Seven Ages of Mam, a witty show by Mark Evans and Pauline O’Driscoll, and performed by Pauline O’Driscoll, continues until Saturday.

Booking on www.corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624.

WORLD PREMIERE AT EVERYMAN

The world premiere of Heart of a Dog, by Éadaoin O’Donoghue, directed by John O’Brien, runs at the Everyman from September 23-25. It’s followed by A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings on Monday, September 27, for two performances only, both 7.30pm. Based on the short story by Gabriel García Márquez, this play for children and adults deals with reactions to such a figure when discovered in a kitchen. The wise neighbour says he is an angel, the priest denounces him as an impostor. Pilgrims meanwhile flock to him with their hopes and needs.

See https://everymancork.com/

Kare Underwood is at Cork Opera House tomorrow night.

OPERA HOUSE OFFERS

Karen Underwood is at the Opera House on Culture Night with The Black American Songbook, while Irish National Opera are here on September 22 with Least Like The Other: Searching for Rosemary Kennedy.

Then it’s Flash Harry on September 25, for which the tickets have been flying out the door.

Meanwhile, rehearsals are going energetically ahead for the big autumn production, Philadelphia Here I Come.

Opera House bookings on www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.

MASTERS OF TRADITION

You might have been wondering about the Masters of Tradition annual festival. Well, it is going ahead, but online this year, from September 29. Concerts have been pre-recorded in Bantry House, Future Forests at Kealkil, and Abbestrewry Church in Skibbereen, and will be streamed each Wednesday evening from September 29 to November 17.

They will also be available on-demand after the initial streaming.



