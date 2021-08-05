Ticket boom for Cork's outdoor events

THE Everyman Outdoors season is doing great business at Elizabeth Fort.

The Two Norries Live Podcast this coming Saturday night is fully sold out, as is their repeat show on August 22.

And That’s Amore, from the Sunday Songbook team this Sunday, August 8, sold out almost the moment the tickets went on sale.

Give us more outdoor theatre, is evidently the cry in and around Cork, as Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra on August 13 has no more tickets available either.

There might still be some for Olympio X OUTSIDER Collective on August 14, though, if you’re quick. That’s when rapper Raphael Olympio, KeSTine and Outsider YP come together for a unique concert that pushes genre boundaries. 7.30pm start for that one.

And Sunday, August 15 brings something very special for younger theatre-goers, as well as the young at heart, when the Paula Lambert Puppet Theatre stages Bosco’s Garden.

Bosco was the star of the show for more than three decades on RTÉ, and you’ll see why when you encounter him at Elizabeth Fort, bright and cheeky as ever.

Those who remember Wanderley Wagon will need no introduction to Lambert’s, now run by Paula, who succeeded dad Eugene, and is touring with third generation puppeteer, Johnny Lambert.

This is one to see, not just for the puppetry, but for the wonderful tradition that is Lambert’s.

That’s on Sunday, August 15 at 12.30pm and again at 3.30pm.

Booking for all Elizabeth Fort shows (or putting yourself on the waiting list) at www.everymancork.com or 021 450 16732.

And, Everyman, how about an autumn outdoor season too? We know, we know — you can’t rely on the weather. But this one is proving such a success… Ah go on, go on…

Meanwhile, the feisty little Cork Arts Theatre has brought back live performances, albeit to limited audiences, with All Up Front opening tonight.

Devised and directed by Dolores Mannion, it is performed by Marie O’Donovan, who plays a well-endowed 30-year-old wanting to be known and loved for more than just her obvious attractions!

Great fun, and ideal for girl groups, it runs to August 15, and isn’t recommended for under-15s. Just so you know.

Booking on www.corkartstheatre.com, or 021 450 5624.

Indie-pendence have just announced Autumn Air, a brand new series of live shows in Mitchelstown from September 8 to 12. Eighteen concerts will be taking place across four venues, with BellX1, The Coronas, The Frank & Walters, Roisin O, Aslan, Tolü Makay, Jerry Fish and Lyra just some of the headliners at intimate haunts like Jackie O’Brien’s, Walshs, The Hunters Rest and An Bodhrán.

Joining them will be Hermitage Green, Stephanie Rainey, Something Happens, Aimée, Liam Ó Maonlaí & Cormac Begley, Hudson Taylor, The Blizzards, The Scratch, True Tides and Wild Youth with special guests Royseven.

Special guests over the five nights include Moncrieff, Emma Langford, Lorraine Nash, D. Cullen, Brad Heidi, Stevie G and more.

“It’s a real pleasure to bring more quality artists as well as old friends back to Mitchelstown for Autumn Air,” said Shane Dunne, MD of the festival.

“It’s where we started and it’s a special place for everyone who has played here, been to the festival and had good times with us over the years.

“A huge thanks from us all to the venues and everyone in Mitchelstown who have made these amazing shows happen. It’s good to be back.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.universe.com/autumnair and you might like to know that all good-practice precautions will be observed.

Concerts will be run based on public health guidance at the time of the event, and tickets will be sold in pods of four or six, with the lead booker asked to provide information for any potential contact tracing.

You can check out all that information on www.autumnair.live.

Nice to have something to look forward to as the year slowly shifts into the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, isn’t it?