Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 09:20

Madonna supports #FreeBritney movement 

Queen of Pop compares Britney Spears conservatorship to slavery 
Madonna supports #FreeBritney movement 

Writing on Instagram, Madonna has said Britney Spears' conservatorship is a violation of human rights. Picture: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire

Madonna has shared her support for Britney Spears and compared her conservatorship to slavery.

The Queen of Pop, 62, described the complex legal arrangement that has overseen Spears' life and career since 2008 as a "violation of human rights".

Spears, 39, last month called for the conservatorship to be terminated and said she had been forced to work, likening the situation to sex trafficking.

Madonna wrote on Instagram: "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

The message, shared with Madonna's 16.2 million Instagram followers, was written over a picture of her wearing a T-shirt bearing Spears' name.

The two pop superstars have worked together previously.

They collaborated on the 2003 song 'Me Against The Music' and famously shared a kiss during a performance with Christina Aguilera at that year's MTV Video Music Awards.

The #FreeBritney movement — a group of fans calling for the conservatorship to be terminated — has a long list of celebrity supporters.

This week socialite Paris Hilton renewed her support for Spears, writing on Instagram: "She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth."

Cher, Miley Cyrus, and Mariah Carey have all voiced their backing of Spears.

Read More

Britney Spears' long-time manager Larry Rudolph resigns

More in this section

Most popular Spice Girls song of the 21st Century revealed Most popular Spice Girls song of the 21st Century revealed
Love Island 2021 Tears flow following heated argument in Love Island villa
©ITV Plc Chuggs dumped from Love Island
showbiz
Love Island 2021

Aaron ends romance with Sharon after her 'fiery' Love Island row 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest Entertainment

National Entertainment

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more