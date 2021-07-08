Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 11:00

Aaron ends romance with Sharon after her 'fiery' Love Island row 

"I do prefer someone a lot more chilled" explains the islander 
Aaron ends romance with Sharon after her 'fiery' Love Island row 

Aaron Francis has ended  his Love Island relationship with Sharon Gaffka.

Aaron Francis has called time on his romance with Sharon Gaffka in Love Island.

After going on dates with new arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford, he pulled the 25-year-old civil servant aside for a conversation about their relationship.

Luxury events host Francis, 24, had criticised Gaffka for her "fiery" response to a row with Hugo Hammond during Tuesday's episode of the ITV 2 dating show.

During Wednesday's programme, he said: "I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn't really like the way you reacted to everything."

Sharon responded: "From my perspective, you weren't in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn't yelling."

Aaron said: "Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled."

We get on really well, that's pretty clear. But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I'm not really sure.

After finding out Aaron was ending their relationship, Sharon told him he had been "a bit unfair to turn around and say straight away 'it's done'".

Millie and Lucinda also hit it off with a number of the islanders during a series of dates.

The pair each picked a trio of men who will cook and then share a dish with them as part of a three-course dinner.

Millie chose Aaron to cook her starter, Liam Reardon to prepare a main course, and Hugo for her dessert.

During her meal with Liam, he said: "I think main is the most important meal. Am I the most important guy?"

Millie said: "Yeah. I don't think I've ever met someone who is 6'6 and I find that extremely fit." She added: "I need someone like you, I do."

Liam responded: "I think I need someone like you."

Lucinda opted for a starter with Brad McClelland, Hugo to cook her main, and Aaron to prepare dessert and, after her meal, said she had been impressed by all the men.

  • Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Read More

Tears flow following heated argument in Love Island villa

More in this section

Love Island 2021 Tears flow following heated argument in Love Island villa
©ITV Plc Chuggs dumped from Love Island
Britney Spears Announces New Las Vegas Residency At Park Theater Britney Spears' long-time manager Larry Rudolph resigns
showbiz
Most popular Spice Girls song of the 21st Century revealed

Most popular Spice Girls song of the 21st Century revealed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest Entertainment

National Entertainment

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more