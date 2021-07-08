Cork theatre venues get ready for events indoor and out

A WEEK or two ago we spoke with Sophie Motley, artistic director of Everyman, and she mentioned that they were very keen on looking at outdoor performances this summer. Now that has become reality, with The Everyman Outdoors At Elizabeth Fort, which will run from July 23 to August 22 at weekends, providing an excellent way to enjoy both the season and live theatre in historic and safe surroundings.

All your favourites will be there: Karen Underwood and John O’Brien on July 23 with What A Difference A Day Makes; comedian Laura O’Mahony Live and Loud on the July 24; The Kabin Studio with Throwing Shapes: a showcase of music and spoken word July 30; comedian Tadhg Hickey with In One Eye, Out the Other, July 31; The inimitable 2 Norries with Live Podcast August 7; the ever-popular Sunday Songbook with That’s Amore, August 8; Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra August 13; Olympio X Outsider Collective August 14; the Lambert Puppet Theatre with Bosco’s Garden August 15; comedy Charolais by Noni Stapleton August 20; Karan Casey with musicians Seán Óg Graham, Niamh Dunne, and Niall Vallely, August 21.

“We’ve got something for everyone, brought to you by the brilliant artists of Cork who have been in hibernation through these difficult times,” says Sophie Motley.

“Each bite-size outdoor show will be joyful, fun, and a taster of the thrill of live performance that we’ve all yearned for.”

Certainly attending any one of these in the spectacular surroundings of Elizabeth Fort will be an unforgettable experience. Tickets for The Everyman Outdoors are on sale now at everymancork.com.

And more good news. Live performance is returning to the Opera House! This coming Saturday, July 10, brings Casta Diva, the theatre’s first live event with an audience since March 2020! Soprano Majella Cullagh leads a stellar line-up with guests Emma Nash, Niamh O Sullivan, Gavan Ring and Brendan Collins, all accompanied on piano by Gary Beecher. From Bellini’s Norma to Verdi’s Rigoletto, and everything in between, it’s going to be a wonderful evening. Capacity is limited of course, according to social distancing guidelines, and tickets are selling out fast. Book now! 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Something rather interesting tomorrow night at St Peter’s Church in North Main St, marking the centenary of the truce that brought the War of Independence to a close. An Evening of History, with Dr John Borgonovo and Dr William Sheehan, will look at the conflict from both sides. From 7.30pm to 9pm. The chair will be taken by military history expert, Gerry White and contributions will be invited from members of the audience throughout the evening. Tickets from Eventbrite.

And here is a live-streamed concert you won’t want to miss. Oscars conductor and award-winning composer Eímear Noone returns to the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra to present and conduct RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra LIVE: Eímear Noone’s ‘Electric Arcade’ on Friday July 23. This will be the final concert of the current season. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading conductors of game scores, Noone is responsible for some of the most enduring soundscapes on World of Warcraft and other best-selling videogames. This concert is all about fun and giving video game music fans something uniquely electrifying. From HALO to BAFTA-nominated HADES, Final Fantasy to Fortnite, Castlevania to Civilization and even a Tetris rock opera, it draws on big orchestral scores from video games, curated by Eímear as a journey through video game history. The programme will offer a mix of nostalgic greats and current scores from Triple A mega titles plus award-winning indie fan favourites. 7pm start for this live-streamed show at the National Concert Hall. rte.ie/culture