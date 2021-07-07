Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 09:15

Tears flow following heated argument in Love Island villa

Hugo apologises after sparking upset with comments on "fake" personalities and looks — "I didn't mean anything malicious"
Love Island contestant Hugo Hammond found himself in the centre of a row in the villa. Picture: ITV 

A tearful Hugo Hammond has been forced to apologise to his fellow Love Island contestants after he sparked a heated row in the villa.

The 24-year-old PE teacher angered a number of the islanders after revealing his biggest turn-off is "fake" personalities and looks.

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka, 25, and lettings manager Faye Winter, 26, who both said they have had cosmetic procedures done, criticised him for his remark.

Sharon said: "It's such an unfair comment."

Hugo told them he "didn't mean anything malicious". 

I was honestly so shocked that it got interpreted as it did, because obviously I had no intention of upsetting anyone.

Faye and Sharon later accepted his apology as they vowed to put the incident behind them.

Following the fiery exchange, Aaron Francis expressed doubts about his romance with Sharon, as he criticised her strongly worded response to the incident.

Tuesday's episode also saw Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford enter the villa.

The pair arrived after the women had been taken out and treated to a brunch. They sent a selfie from their meal, before the boys replied with a picture of their own which included the two new "bombshell" islanders.

Following their arrival, Hugo said: "They are both absolutely stunning - I am speechless."

During Tuesday's episode of the ITV2 dating show, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish also discussed their relationship.

Jake told Liberty he thinks "what we've got is good".

She responded: "I know, knowing you, you'd handle things respectfully."

Jake said: "Of course, of course. What's meant to be is meant to be. I'd come and tell you, I'm a respectful person."

Later, in the privacy of the beach hut, he added: "It's massive to be honest in here, you've got to be open. Right now, all my attention is with Liberty."

  •  Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

