Your Place, Our Venue, welcome to Cabaret Connects

Since they moved to Cork around 20 years ago, Linda has worked mostly behind the scenes in the music industry and Carl would be known to many as the driving force of Wasps Versus Humans, as well as the MC of the spoken word stage at Indiependence festival.
As opposed to simple alliteration, they chose the word ‘cabaret’ for their event title with a clear purpose.
“Our first musical guest, Aoife Scott, was born into the legendary Black family. She’s been steadily rising to the top of the traditional and folk music scene, and has long enjoyed success as an established artist in her own right, recently receiving the accolade for ‘Best Folk Act’ at the Irish Post Music Awards.
Equality also comes to the fore in regards to paying the performers, Linda continued and explained how the event works and crucially how to attend.
“Cabaret Connect is a ‘pay what you can afford’ event, with all money being shared equally amongst the four acts.
The grand finale is being live streamed between 8.00pm-9.30pm on Friday June 25
Spaces are limited and it is highly recommended that anyone wishing to attend, register and save their spot well in advance. Go to www.crowdcast.io/e/cabaret-connect-june or www.facebook.com/cabaretconnect.