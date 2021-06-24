Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has revealed he is fighting cancer.

The bassist and singer of the chart-topping rockband, 49, shared the news on social media, saying his diagnosis "sucks and I'm scared".

Hoppus wrote on Twitter: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Hoppus also posted a picture to his Instagram Story showing him seated in a hospital room alongside the caption: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Hoppus, who has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly, formed Blink-182 in Southern California in 1992. They were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, thanks to hits including 'What's My Age Again?' and 'All The Small Things'. Blink-182's radio-friendly brand of pop punk won them fans around the world and they have sold more than 50 million records.

After Hoppus shared his diagnosis, bandmate Travis Barker posted a throwback picture of the pair together and wrote "love you @markhoppus".