Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis

Singer says he has months of treatment ahead of him but is trying to remain hopeful and positive
Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 announced on Twitter that he is fighting cancer. 

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has revealed he is fighting cancer.

The bassist and singer of the chart-topping rockband, 49, shared the news on social media, saying his diagnosis "sucks and I'm scared".

Hoppus wrote on Twitter: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Hoppus also posted a picture to his Instagram Story showing him seated in a hospital room alongside the caption: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Hoppus, who has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly, formed Blink-182 in Southern California in 1992. They were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, thanks to hits including 'What's My Age Again?' and 'All The Small Things'. Blink-182's radio-friendly brand of pop punk won them fans around the world and they have sold more than 50 million records.

After Hoppus shared his diagnosis, bandmate Travis Barker posted a throwback picture of the pair together and wrote "love you @markhoppus".

