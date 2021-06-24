Cork's theatre highlights for the week ahead

THE world premiere of a major new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s To the Lighthouse, by Marina Carr, has been filmed on stage at Everyman for a unique broadcast event tomorrow.

Hatch Theatre Company bring this masterpiece of modernism, directed by Annabelle Comyn, vividly to dramatic life as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival.

“It was designed as an online show,” explains Sophie Motley, artistic director of Everyman, “and, although things have changed slightly in the meantime, we felt it should stay that way.”

If you can’t make the initial broadcast tomorrow, it will also be available to watch up to Sunday, June 27, at midnight. All the info on everymancork.com.

Deirdre Kinahan of Landmark Productions (they staged The Saviour at Everyman last week) has found online streaming to be a new, exciting opportunity for theatre.

“We now have an online community in different time zones across the world from Alaska to New Zealand, all watching at the same time, whereas before it would only have been the actual local audience. Isn’t that great?”

Cork Arts Theatre, however, is looking ahead, to the return of physically live theatre with real audiences and put out a call for shows to play from July onwards.

“There are limited slots available, so please contact us as soon as possible to avoid disappointment,” says Dolores Mannion.

“If you had ‘on hold’ plans, make them a reality, and create new memories for performers and audiences alike.”

She also points out that as audience capacity will, perforce, be reduced for the time being, they have reflected that in the reduced rental charge.

So what are you waiting for? Contact dolores@corkartstheatre. com without delay.

In the meantime, the feisty little theatre has got its own contribution to the Cork Midsummer Festival, in the shape of three short films set in the city, all dealing with the impact of abuse: Barred, by Derek O’Gorman; People Watching, by Laura Reidy; and Me and Mine, by Carol Long.

“The films are an exciting new departure for the Cork Arts Theatre, and allow us to continue to create challenging work within the current restrictions for theatre venues,” says Mannion.

Online, on-demand from 8pm, tonight and tomorrow. Please note these films deal with adult themes and are recommended for ages 15+. Book: www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/short-films

Cork Dance Initiative is an artist-led new dance collective in Cork.

Now to dance. Four Cork-based dance artists Lisa Cliffe, Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín, Luke Murphy and Ruairí Ó’Donnabháin have come together to create Cork Dance Initiative (CDI), an evolving artist-led dance collective in both city and county. Their inaugural project, In It For the Long Run, runs to June 27, connecting with audiences and the dance community locally and nationally, in a series of live, in person and virtual bite-size events.

Tomorrow at 11am, Ruairí Ó’Donnabháin will question the methods and philosophies that inform collaboration and the creation of CDI, in an online performance lecture. The project will culminate on June 27 at 2pm with a community online gathering and illustrated talk. Elements of each event will also be available on www.corkdanceinitiative.com.

Remember the panto horses of childhood, as they lumbered around the stage and even did a special dance? Well, after much searching, and not a little danger, Corcadorca has found one of them, and is bringing him to Cork for the festival! He is an Anglo-Irish special breed called FitzHenry.

Where Is The Horse? is based on Frank O’Connor’s seminal short story, Guests Of The Nation, and the two-person theatrical horse, designed and made by Elisa Gallo Rossa, and led by performer Kathie Richardson, will represent the often uneasy relationship between Ireland and England. Kathie will walk the horse round various locations, at undisclosed times, during the festival, catching the public by surprise… keep an eye out for FitzHenry until June 27!