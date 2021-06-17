Friends cast do impromptu cart-pool karaoke with James Corden

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 09:28

Cast hop into Warner Bros cart with Corden and sing along to 'I'll Be There For You' during filming for reunion special
James Corden has shared more footage from the recent Friends reunion special on his The Late Late Show. 

The cast of Friends performed the show's famous theme song during an impromptu Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Corden hosted the much-anticipated reunion episode last month and shared more footage from his time with the stars on his The Late Late Show.

In a twist on the Carpool Karaoke segment, he got behind the wheel of a cart usually used to ferry tourists around the Warner Bros lot and picked up the cast members during a break in filming for their special.

In scenes likely to delight fans, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry sang along to 'I'll Be There For You' by The Rembrandts.

The track served as the title music for all 10 seasons of Friends.

After finishing the song, Cox shouted: "I've always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke."

Elsewhere in The Late Late Show clip, Corden took a tour of the Friends set, including wandering around Chandler and Joey's apartment.

In a quiz at the Central Perk coffee shop, Kudrow was named as the actor who broke character the most during filming, Schwimmer the best dancer, and Aniston the star who stole the most clothes from set.

The enduring popularity of Friends — a comedy that first aired in 1994 and broadcast its final episode a decade later  —was in evidence again after it emerged that the reunion was Sky One's most-watched show ever. Some 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the cast reminisce over their time together.

