Anne Robinson poses on Countdown set with co-stars Rachel Riley and Susie Dent  

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 09:11

The 76-year-old is the sixth presenter of Countdown and first female to take the role
The new all-female line-up for Countdown of (left to right) Rachel Riley, Anne Robinson, and Susie Dent. Picture: Rachel Joseph/Channel 4/PA Wire

Rachel Riley and Susie Dent have welcomed Anne Robinson to the Countdown team.

Robinson is the new host of the Channel 4 quiz show and posed for a picture on set alongside her new co-stars.

The 76-year-old, the sixth presenter of Countdown and first female to take the role, said: "Three girls do Countdown - who wouldn't want to watch?"

Maths expert Riley, 35, said: "It's been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her.

"She's not shy of asking them funny questions and the responses have ranged from going into their own comedy routines to not looking directly at her and hoping she doesn't see them - it's been very lively!"

And 56-year-old Dent, who appears in Countdown's Dictionary Corner, added: "I'm so pleased to be able to work with Anne again.

"She has been a heroine of mine ever since she gently rescued me from an embarrassing moment on my first bit of live TV. With her flair and wit, she's going to be a wonderful addition to the Countdown team."

Former The Weakest Link host Robinson follows in the footsteps of Richard Whiteley, Des Lynam, Des O'Connor, Jeff Stelling and Nick Hewer as presenter of Countdown.

The show launched in 1982. Robinson's first episode will be broadcast on Monday, June 28.

