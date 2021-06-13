Cork-based Eimear Reidy on how two paths converged for woodland-inspired album  

'The woods are lovely, dark and deep.' - Robert Frost

While exploring the words of the great American poet together in advance of collaborating on their new album, Cork-based cellist Eimear Reidy, and Leitrim-based musician Natalia Beylis, of psych-trad outfits Woven Skull and Divil’ A Bit, happened across a striking parallel in Frost’s ‘Stopping By Woods’.



As they explored the forests near their respective homes, and the collective importance of forests to our national identity, the question of ownership and a sense of place crossed their minds.

It lit a fire in the pair, resulting in the improvisations that led to full-length record ‘Whose Woods These Are’, recorded for last year’s online instalment of Sligo’s Cairde Festival, and released digitally via Beylis’ Bandcamp site last month.

Speaking via Zoom from the Outlaw art studio on the city’s marina, Reidy discusses the record’s release, and how a set of improvisation-based pieces feel as a ‘finished’ product.

Eimear Reidy has released ‘Whose Woods These Are’. Picture clare Keogh

“I think it's been received pretty well, I think people seem to be responding very well to it. Two of the pieces are acoustic, they’re piano and cello, organ and cello. Then the other one is electric piano, and the cello is miked, and it has some reverb and effects.

“And I think in the experimental music scene, maybe acoustic music is a bit unusual. I'm really happy with the result.”

Wrought together in three different sessions, evoking three different mindsets, the record is the result of conversation, listening and allowing ideas their space to develop in the moment.

Much as there was a commonality between encouraging people to engage with their woodlands and such legendary words on the topic being free for everyone, ‘Whose Woods These Are’ is a collaborative effort from two singular artists finding a musical commonality, says Reidy.



“That's the really interesting part, actually sitting down and making the work. I visited Natalia's place in Leitrim a few times. We would go out on a walk in the forest, or just go and sit under a tree somewhere or something like that, and come back and play.

“You know, we really did our best, when I was there, to really immerse ourselves in the woodlands. You come back, and you'd be in a certain frame of mind - you'd have come together, you know, you'd have visuals. You're both in the same kind of space, and have the same pictures in your head... that's going to come out.”

“Somebody would suggest playing a small piece of a musical theme, and then just let it evolve, and we'd be recording it. We used to improvise, maybe listen back in the evening, and then go back to developing certain ideas, putting a slight form, very loose form, but form, on pieces.

As touched upon earlier, the poetry of Robert Frost is a conceptual point of entry behind the entire project. No small irony, then, that the great man’s work crossed the threshold of public-domain ownership this past January. His words, and now everyone’s.



The conversations that led to the album’s creation took in the place of Ireland’s forests in the national psyche, as the collaboration was originally intended for live outdoor performance in the surroundings that inspired it.



“The background of it was that we were supposed to write music that would be performed in the woodlands. So in that sense, we weren't going to include field recordings, because the woods themselves would be incorporated as part of the music.

“It's just very much our response to our own time spent in woodlands, planting trees and that kind of thing. We hopefully will do live performances of this in woodland settings in the future, and that will change just a little bit as well.”

“In Ireland, I think that there's a long history of the woodlands being decimated, and commercial forestry. And also of woodland being associated with, y'know, the big houses. Historically speaking, there's a kind of a mistrust of lands that you could afford to just have woodland on it, you wouldn't have to use it for grazing, or that kind of thing.

“So our relationship with it historically, are part of why the Irish woodlands were decimated and why we became less and less associated with them as a culture, I think. The idea was for us to encourage people to reclaim the woodlands and to really think about them.”

While Covid-19 put paid to much of the live aspect of the project’s development, at least for now, it’s expanded slowly into a series of accompanying events, including streaming videos performances for Cairde, and a three-day ‘tree festival’ for The Dock arts centre in Leitrim, around the time restrictions relaxed in December.

Reidy discusses overcoming the initial setback of the Covid for the former, and how its visual aspect created a small amount of immersion at a time when people were in the depths of isolation and detachment.



“The first event we did was the Cairde festival. All the music from the album is on the video. It was in the very beginning of people adjusting to doing things online. Outdoor performance wasn't possible, so we made that film, with Natalia's partner, Willie Stewart - walking people through certain parts of woodlands, and letting them have the experience of walking towards where we would be playing. We got the closest we could get to bringing people into the woods.”

The light at the end of the Covid tunnel is expanding, so to speak, and we’re incrementally escaping lockdown, hopefully for good as vaccinations continue and a slow, reasoned reopening of society and economy alike will eventually lend themselves to the return of live music.

Reidy reflects on the strengths of community music in Cork, as she prepares to get back on stage next month at the outdoor TEST SITE venue on Kyrl’s Quay in the city centre.

“People are very supportive of each other, very encouraging, willing to collaborate and just support each other. It is worrying, about when things open up again, fully.

“Some arts venues in Cork have closed down, and where are we going to go? Really big question. But after regrouping and getting online, that inventiveness will stay and we'll find ways.”

‘Whose Woods These Are’ is available online now from Natalia Beylis’ Bandcamp: https://nataliabeylis.bandcamp.com/album/whose-woods-these-are