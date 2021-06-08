New cast member announced for 11th series of BBC drama Death in Paradise

Jamaican actress Shantol Jackson has joined the cast of BBC drama Death In Paradise for its 11th series, the broadcaster announced.

Filming on new episodes has begun on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, with Ralph Little returning in the role of detective Neville Parker.

Jackson, who starred as Yvonne in the Idris Elba-directed 2018 crime drama Yardie, will play ambitious young sergeant Naomi Thomas. Thomas is described as a gifted officer who has arrived from a neighbouring island to join the Saint Marie Police, but there are doubts over her lack of experience.

Jackson, 28, said: "I'm so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series.

I used to watch Death In Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he'll be watching me, it's truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic.

As well as Little, other returning stars include Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassell, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tahj Miles as Marlon Pryce, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

The BBC said series eleven will see "even more mysterious murders, guest stars galore, huge surprises and plenty of twists".

Tim Key, executive producer, said: "We're so excited to be back in Guadeloupe and calling action on our eleventh series — and also to welcome Shantol to the cast. She's an amazing addition to the team and we can't wait for the audience to meet Naomi."

All previous series of Death In Paradise are available on iPlayer.