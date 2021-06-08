Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 11:00

Lorde teases new music with cheeky post

Singer/songwriter hints at something new coming out later this year with beach picture titled 'Solar Power'
Lorde teases new music with cheeky post

Lorde's most recent album, 2017's Melodrama, was a critical and commercial success, peaking at No 1 in the US and No 5 in the UK.  

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website.

The New Zealander, 24, updated her site with a bare-legged woman — possibly the singer — pictured from below while running on the beach, leaving her backside on display.

The snap, apparently artwork for new music, is titled Solar Power.

"ARRIVING IN 2021 ... PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE," a message on the website reads.

Lorde's most recent album, Melodrama, arrived in 2017 and included the songs 'Green Light', 'Perfect Places', and 'Homemade Dynamite'. A critical and commercial success, it peaked at number five in the UK album charts but hit top spot elsewhere, including the US.

Lorde's debut album, 2013's Pure Heroine, was also hugely successful and featured the hit single 'Royals'.

Read More

Singer Bryan Adams reveals he will be  photographer for next Pirelli Calendar

More in this section

Caroline Flack documentary Celebrity friends join mountain climb in memory of Caroline Flack  
The fascinating true story behind new uplifting film Dream Horse The fascinating true story behind new uplifting film Dream Horse
The Animal Hero Awards - London Virginia McKenna turns 90 and looks back on 'life-changing' film Born Free 
showbiz
Bryan Adams' Room Service Tour - Earls Court

Singer Bryan Adams reveals he will be  photographer for next Pirelli Calendar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest Entertainment