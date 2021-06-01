James Corden hoping for summer or autumn return of Carpool Karaoke

James Corden said Carpool Karaoke could make its return this summer.

The hugely popular The Late Late Show segment — which features stars belting out their hits while being driven around by Corden — has been on hiatus amid the pandemic.

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan was the most recent to feature, appearing in a March 2020 episode shortly before the health crisis brought the world to a standstill.

But during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Corden revealed the segment could be back in a matter of months.

I don't know really, we wonder when someone will tell us it's OK. I don't know, I'm hopeful for the end of summer or autumn time that we'll be able to do it again. It feels like there's a whole raft of artists that we're desperate to do it with that have had the most incredible last few years.

Corden joked CBS Television City — where The Late Late Show is filmed in Los Angeles — is "the strictest building, maybe on Earth" but he remains hopeful Carpool Karaoke could be back sooner rather than later.

I hope so much we'll be able to do it before the end of the year. I hope.

During his appearance on DeGeneres' show, Corden recalled the time superstar Stevie Wonder appeared on Carpool Karaoke in 2015.

He described the "incredibly moving" appearance as a "turning point" for the segment, which has since attracted A-listers including Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, and Jennifer Lopez.

Wonder serenaded Corden's wife, Julia, over the phone with a personalised version of 'I Just Called To Say I Love You'.

Corden said: "What's on TV was really moving, I couldn't help but be overwhelmed with it. So much of my life, I just think, 'if this was an auction prize, this would go for millions of dollars'. Stevie Wonder is going to call your wife and sing I just called to say James loves you."

I don't know what I've done to deserve so many memories.

Corden also revealed TV producer Julia — who he married in 2012 — was in a restaurant toilet when Wonder called.

He said: "So I had this gorgeous image of her just being completely overwhelmed with emotion but she was just literally in a toilet at a restaurant when someone was singing this love song down the phone. And I'm glad I didn't know that at the time because it was so moving when it happened in real life."