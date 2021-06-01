James Corden hoping for summer or autumn return of Carpool Karaoke

James Corden said Carpool Karaoke could make its return this summer.
The hugely popularsegment — which features stars belting out their hits while being driven around by Corden — has been on hiatus amid the pandemic.
Former One Direction singer Niall Horan was the most recent to feature, appearing in a March 2020 episode shortly before the health crisis brought the world to a standstill.
But during an appearance on, Corden revealed the segment could be back in a matter of months.
Corden joked CBS Television City — whereis filmed in Los Angeles — is "the strictest building, maybe on Earth" but he remains hopeful Carpool Karaoke could be back sooner rather than later.
During his appearance on DeGeneres' show, Corden recalled the time superstar Stevie Wonder appeared on Carpool Karaoke in 2015.
He described the "incredibly moving" appearance as a "turning point" for the segment, which has since attracted A-listers including Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, and Jennifer Lopez.
Wonder serenaded Corden's wife, Julia, over the phone with a personalised version of 'I Just Called To Say I Love You'.
Corden said: "What's on TV was really moving, I couldn't help but be overwhelmed with it. So much of my life, I just think, 'if this was an auction prize, this would go for millions of dollars'. Stevie Wonder is going to call your wife and sing I just called to say James loves you."
Corden also revealed TV producer Julia — who he married in 2012 — was in a restaurant toilet when Wonder called.
He said: "So I had this gorgeous image of her just being completely overwhelmed with emotion but she was just literally in a toilet at a restaurant when someone was singing this love song down the phone. And I'm glad I didn't know that at the time because it was so moving when it happened in real life."